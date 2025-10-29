Dermot Carlin Column: Lough dreams are finally realised

WHAT a marvellous win it was for Loughmacrory on Sunday who really proved their worth when it mattered most in the County Final. They were deserving O’Neill Cup champions for the very first time – in their very first final – and their dream has most definitely come true.

One of the big factors in making the difference for them was the press that they put on the Trillick kick-outs during the first half. It took them a while to get the ball up to their forwards because the Trillick defence was excellent early on.

But then Loughmacrory began to find their form. They got Ruairi McCullagh on the ball, he got their first shot and point and right away you could see them pressing. Indeed, I was watching one of the coaches for Loughmacrory and he left two balls behind the goals for them, when they were playing with the wind.

Advertisement

Goalkeeper, Oisin O’Kane, came up to press the kickout. Trillick might have gone three ahead in the first quarter, but then Loughmacrory began to find their form and they simply couldn’t get out. They scored seven points in a row, and could have had a goal as well from Eoin McElholm.

It was amazing because Trillick began really well. Then, after five or 10 minutes Loughmacrory began to display real energy, commitment and tactical awareness. We have to remember as well that they have two of the best forwards around in Eoin McElholm and Ruairi McCullagh. When they got on the ball, there was always going to be danger. Another player who was excellent for them was Cathal Donaghy at midfield. He won so many turnovers, got a great two point score and everything just seemed to revolve around him.

Trillick were expected to come back at them in the second half. Then Loughmacrory hit four points at the start of the second half and really started to believe that they could win. They really went at it and that was reflected in their energy coming out for the second half.

Even when Trillick got the second goal, Loughmacrory still showed great composure. Their tackling was brilliant and put serious pressure on the Trillick players. It’s not often we see the likes of Lee Brennan and Mattie Donnelly missing chances.

It was the intent that Loughmacrory had which made them fully deserved winners here today. In contrast, Trillick will be very disappointed at the result. Ritchie Donnelly came on and did well. But overall, I think the big difference in the game were the two goalkeepers.

Oisin O’Kane’s kickouts were brilliant and it was his ability to get them away quickly was super. A big moment for me was near the end when Ruairi McCullagh scored a free and then the next Trillick kickout went over the sideline.

Ultimately, though, this was a purely emotional win. I know them very well and full credit to them for a fully deserved win. They have put a lot of work in, they’ve got a lot of youth coming through, the club is together and in Ruairi McCullagh and Eoin McElholm they have two exceptional footballers leading the way.