Derrytresk beat Donaghmore III to launch Junior double bid

JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP PRELIMINARY ROUND

Derrytresk 4-14 Donaghmore Thirds 1-9

By Damien Donnelly

TYRONE’S club championship campaign for 2025 got underway on Saturday at a well-manicured Fr Hackett Park in Augher where Derrytresk started their bid for a Junior trophy double in successful fashion.

The Fir an Chnoic and St Patrick’s had the honour of opening a hectic menu of championship contests scheduled over upcoming weeks when they took to the field in Augher.

Drumquin referee Stephen McBride was handling his first championship tussle as Derrytresk started the game warm favourites following their 3B league title triumph. They were made to think and work, though, by a bright Donaghmore display in the first 30 minutes.

A trio of goals in that opening half helped Derrytresk get a foothold and the lough shore side established daylight on the scoreboard as the final half unfolded. Donaghmore Thirds knew that they faced a tough task but the spirited St Patrick’s gave a good account of themselves.

Donaghmore took the lead here on two minutes through a Dermot McAleer free but three minutes later Derrytresk got their first score and a goal to boot as Liam Slater changed direction and placed a great ball into Eoin McNally who finished confidently.

The St Patrick’s, though, replied in kind on nine minutes with decent build-up play prising open an opportunity that Dermot McAleer took well following a rebound. Sean McCaul tapped over a Donaghmore point to continue his team’s good spell.

McAleer added a free for the St Patrick’s and Sean McCaul hoisted over from play to give the underdogs a 1-4 to 1-0 advantage approaching the middle phase of the first half.

Derrytresk then struck for their second goal in the 15th minute when Pat Campbell was well-placed to drive home a low shot. Campbell also found the net on 17 minutes following quick-handed build-up play and a neat pass via Eoin McNally.

Donaghmore returned to attacking mode but McAleer was thwarted by the upright. UIltan McKee then landed Derrytresk’s opening point of the tie 23 minutes in and the same player fisted over a second point shortly after. McAleer pulled one back for the St Patrick’s but double goal scorer Campbell tagged on a point to leave Derrytresk ahead at the break by 3-3 to 1-5.

Cathal O’Neill booted over a two-point free from outside the ‘arc’ on 34 minutes that helped to bolster the Derrytresk position. Ciaran McKee subsequently had single point scores in succession as the league victors opened up a 3-8 to 1-5 lead.

Liam Slater sent over a further Derrytresk point before Dermot McAleer temporarily turned the tide with a St Patrick’s point. The scores continued at the opposite end through Cathal O’Neill first and then a fine Eoin McNally effort.

Conor Fitzgerald and Odhran Hughes both pointed to tighten Derrytresk’s grip, Aodhan Molloy finding a reply for Donaghmore.

The loughshore team then chalked up goal number four 54 minutes in via Liam Slater who shook off a few challenges and sent to the net.

The St Patrick’s fired over a brace of late points from the hard working duo of Caolan Quinn and Conall Heron but Conor Fitzgerald pointed for Derrytresk to complete the score returns.

Scorers

Derrytresk: Pat Campbell 2-1, Eoin McNally 1-2(x 0-2), Liam Slater 1-1, Cathal O’Neill 0-3(1 x 0-2), Ultan McKee 0-2, Conor Fitzgerald 0-2, Ciaran McKee 0-2, Odhran Hughes 0-1

Donaghmore III: Dermot McAleer 1-4(3f), Sean McCaul 0-2, Conall Heron 0-1, Caolan Quinn 0-1, Aodhan Molloy 0-1

Teams

Derrytresk: Dominic McGrath, Conan Dorman, Diarmuid McKee, Paul McCabe, Conan Slater, Eoin McNally, James Canavan, Ultan McKee, Odhran Hughes, Ciaran McKee, Caolan Corr, Pat Campbell, Cathal O’Neill, Liam Slater, Conor Fitzgerald. Subs: Ronan O’Neill for C Dorman, Keenan Donaghy for C Corr, PJ Quinn for C O’Neill, Johnny Campbell for C Slater

Donaghmore III: Mark Nugent, Robert Gallagher, Adam Hetherington, Ronan Mulgrew, PG O’Neill, Aidan McCluskey, Daniel Baird, Patrick McAteer, Ryan Conroy, Caolan Quinn, Ryan Mullen, Dermot McAleer, Henry McQuaid, Sean McCaul, Conall Heron. Subs: Nathan Toner for R Mullen, Ryan Walsh for R Gallagher, Jack O’Callaghan for A McCluskey, Conall McQuaid for D Baird, Aodhan Molloy for P McAteer

Referee: Stephen McBride, Drumquin