Derrytresk dig deep to secure Div 3B title success

Tattyreagh 3-13 Derrytresk 2-18

TENACIOUS Tattyreagh just came up short here on Friday evening as Derrytresk clinched the Division 3B title following a compelling encounter between two well-drilled teams.

Hosts Tattyreagh and their loughshore visitors fired the proverbial ‘kitchen sink’ at each other in a contest that proved to be a fine advert for the Division 3B section. Derrytresk cannot now be caught at the top.

Advertisement

Second in the table Tattyreagh started play without the influential Johnny Harkin but the St Patrick’s really took the game early on to Derrytresk. Half-back Ronan Collins pointed and inside three minutes fleet-footed approach play set up Gareth Mimnagh who delivered a rocket shot to the net.

Eoghan McGrath was one of several causing the Derrytresk defence concern and he hoisted over a high point prior to Keelan McDonagh tagging on his first point. The Tatts then moved 1-4 to 0-0 ahead on seven minutes when half-back Niall Murray landed a tidy score.

Tattyreagh’s swift and productive beginning left Derrytresk with ground to make up but the ‘men from the hill’ started to scale the incline as Liam Slater took up the mantle in general play and Slater sent over in the ninth minute. Patrick Campbell pulled a second point back but Eoghain McGrath had his second in response.

Niall Gavin was to have a good say on the situation overall and Gavin got on the end of a fast moving Derrytresk counter attack 13 minutes in. Gavin’s initial effort was blocked but he thumped home the breaking ball for his team’s opening goal of the game. Gavin also added a point and a placed effort for good measure not long afterwards.

Tattyreagh rediscovered their scoring touch following stylish build-up play and Keelan McDonagh was on hand to finish the ball home for a 17th minute goal. Niall Gavin answered with an away point as play dove-tailed from end of the field to the other.

McDonagh continued in scoring mode as he side-stepped sharply and drilled over; Ronan Collins in turn making a great interception as Derrytresk pressed forward. Stephen Gervin and Joe Cartin combined with decent efforts at the opposing end.

Another well crafted forward drive by the Tatts led to Derrytresk being penalised in the danger zone and Keelan McDonagh despatched the subsequent spot-kick for his second goal of proceedings.

Advertisement

Derrytresk needed a response before half-time and they got that through points from Liam Slater and Cathal O’Neill plus they netted via Eoin McNally who put the end product to some nifty build-up play. That drew Derrytresk to within two points by the break (3-7 to 2-8).

Odhran Hughes (free) and Ronan Collins swapped points early in the second half before Derrytresk enjoyed a decent spell that yielded scores courtesy of Niall Gavin (free), Liam Slater with a two-pointer and Cathal O’Neill who edged his side in front with a point.

Keelan McDonagh had a free for the Tatts but Niall Gavin notched two in a row for the visitors. Some of Tattyreagh’s finishing at this stage proved problematic and an Odhran Hughes free preceded a two-pointer from a placed position. Eoin McGinn, Eoghan McGrath and company continued battling for the hosts, whereas Padraig John Quinn and Diarmuid McKee were among those putting in good shifts for Derrytresk.

Time was ticking away for the Tatts but a McDonagh free kept them in touch. Liam Slater replied by pointing but McDonagh converted a two-pointer free. Eoghan McGrath pointed for the spirited St Patrick’s as well but the Tatts found themselves two behind as an absorbing match concluded.

Scorers

Tattyreagh: Keelan McDonagh 2-5(2f, 1 x 0-2), Gareth Mimnagh 1-0, Eoghan McGrath 0-3, Ronan Collins 0-2, Joe Cartin 0-1, Stephen Gervin 0-1, Niall Murray 0-1

Derrytresk: Niall Gavin 1-5(2f), Liam Slater 0-5, Odhran Hughes 0-4(2f, 1 x 0-2), Eoin McNally 1-0, Cathal O’Neill 0-3, Patrick Campbell 0-1

Teams

Tattyreagh: Colin Mimnagh, Eoghain Gormley, Fearghal Armstrong, Declan Gallagher, Niall Murray, Aidan Martin, Ronan Collins, Stephen Gervin, Joe Cartin, Callum Leonard, Peadar Mullan, Eoin McGinn, Eoghan McGrath, Gareth Mimnagh, Keelan McDonagh.

Derrytresk: Dominic McGrath, Diarmuid McKee, Gareth Devlin, Conan Dorman, Paul McCabe, Eoin McNally, Conan Slater, Ultan McKee, Odhran Hughes, James Canavan, Liam Slater, Patrick Campbell, Cathal O’Neill, Niall Gavin, Conor Fitzgerald. Subs: Padraig John Quinn & Ronan O’Neill

Referee: Martin McErlane, Clonoe