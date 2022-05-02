Despite final day loss Dergview boss reflects on successful season

ON THE day that Newry City were confirmed Lough 41 Championship winners, Dergview ended up suffering their heaviest defeat (6-1) of the season.

That said the final scoreline doesn’t tell the whole story of the end-of-season clash at the Newry Showgrounds.

For 42 minutes this contest was scoreless but two James Teelan goals in the space of three minutes changed the complexion of the game and in the final 20 minutes Darren Mullen’s side purred through the gears to score four times in marking their promotion back to top flight football with an emphatic victory.

Dergview’s sole contribution to the score board was a stunning Cathal Farren goal eight minutes from time which was neither here or there in terms of the north Tyrone men finishing the season in sixth place.

In the final reckoning Dergview won 14, drew 13 and lost 11 of their 38 games and all things considered will reflect on a hugely encouraging season which included a number of obvious highlights.

The Darragh Park outfit finished in the top six, retained the North West Senior Cup and despite playing Ballinamallard United five times and Insititute three times didn’t lose a derby game all season.

From manager Tommy Canning’s perspective there is a lot to be optimistic about and he certainly wasn’t going to allow defeat on the final day detract from a positive season at the Castlederg club.

“Saturday was a free hit for us and we tried something completely different in how we played,” said Canning.

“It wasn’t anything we worked on it was just something we threw at the players with one eye on next season. Even then there were positives to be taken from the game.

“We are already looking to next season and I feel we will have to push on to stay where we are at, if that makes sense.

“We’ll need more next season and we’ll need those extra percentages to emulate what we have achieved. I believe the Institutes, Dundelas and Ards will be stronger next season.

“But this season has been hugely successful in terms of winning the North West Senior Cup for the first time, the Glentoran cup game, finishing in the top six at Ballinamallard, retaining the North West Cup, our performances after the split during which we gave players more game-time and the likes of Corey McLaughlin his senior debut.

“If someone had offered us all that back in June we would have settled for it without a shadow of a doubt.”

On Saturday former Dungannon Swifts player Teelan broke the deadlock for Newry on 42 minutes and struck again on the stroke of half-time.

That signalled the start of the title celebrations and in the final quarter City showed why they were crowned champions.

Brian Healy made it 3-0 on 70 minutes and less that 60 seconds later Mark Kelly had added a fourth.

Farren pulled a goal back for the Derg men on 82 minutes but it was Newry who had the final say with John McGovern and Odhran Casey both netting in the final five minutes.

Looking towards next season Canning added, “Over the past week I have talked to all the players and all bar one or maybe two at this stage they have committed for next season.

“That’s a positive and the next focus will be trying to bring in a small number of players in certain areas.”

One player who won’t be at Darragh Park next season is Mattie Kirk.

The gifted midfielder is on the radar of Ballymena United although the player himself is hoping to return to the States where he spent some time pre-Covid.