Devine inspiration for Foxies

Nothing is certain in life, except death and taxes, wrote Benjamin Franklin in 1789. Well to that can be added, a win in the Women’s Senior Cup for Fox Lodge. You’ll never beat the Foxies rang out long into the night at Ballymagorry after they claimed their seventh cup in eight years with victory over close rivals Bready.

The Magheramason side had been dealt a real blow with the absence of Irish international Alana Dalzell, and what should have been a closely-fought game wasn’t as an impressive Fox Lodge batted Bready out of the contest – Mollie Devine making a half century, followed up by three wickets in a 60-run win.

Captain Hannah McLaughlin was thrilled to be getting her hands on more silverware, and paid tribute to her charges.

Advertisement

“We were all delighted with our win over Bready,” said McLaughlin. “Being put into bat first made us focus on getting runs on the board. Sarah Black and Ella Wasson started very promisingly which was crucial for us to settle the nerves – Friday was probably the most nervous I have seen the group.

“Mollie Devine did really well scoring 53 and we were feeling confident setting a target of 183. Our bowling attack was on-point and there were very little errors on the field. We showed our capabilities and it was great to see the younger players coping well under pressure.

“It was tough missing Lucy Neely and Kacey Laird from last year but as a team we showed what we are capable of and winning seven senior cups out of the past eight is definitely something we take pride in.”

Roll on number eight.