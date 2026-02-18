Devlin is toast of Pompey after stunning double

TERRY Devlin continued his scintillating form by scoring two screamers in a crucial 3-1 victory for relegation-threatened Portsmouth at Charlton last evening.

The Tyrone man, who has made the right-back position his own in recent months, opened the scoring with a low swerving shot from 25 yards and wrapped up a precious three points with a 30-yard wonder strike which arrowed in off a post.

It was yet another exceptional performance by the 22-year-old, who says he loves playing for Pompey.

“I’d like to think that I have built up a good relationship with the fans and I think that’s through hard work and passion,” he said, after the Championship win at the Valley.

“I love playing for this club and I think that shows; they (the fans) can see that. I’ll continue to be like that; I’ll never lose that.”

In recent times Cookstown native Devlin has enhanced his reputation in the English game with a series of top notch performances and during the January transfer window was subject of interest from fellow Championship club Wrexham.

Devlin’s imperious form is also good news for Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill ahead of a crucial World Cup play-off in Italy later next month.