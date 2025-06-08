Devlin named F&W Player of the Year

TUMMERY Athletic attacker Shea Devlin was named the Fermanagh and Western’s Player of the Year at the annual awards in the Killyhevlin Hotel last evening.

Devlin had an exceptional season leading the line and scoring a bagful of goals for the Dromore outfit and in receiving the Robin Mitchell Memorial Cup he pipped the Enniskillen Town pair of Cathal Beacom and Thomas Owens to the top honour on the night.

Division Two Player of the Year was Conor Stewart, Ballinamallard United Reserves while Fintona Swifts goalkeeper Ryan Monteith picked up the Division Three gong.

Advertisement

David Gilfillan was named Referee of the Year with the Young Referee of the Year award going to Callum Brench.

FULL REPORT AND PHOTOS IN TOMORROW’S TYRONE HERALD