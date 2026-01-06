Dinsmore and McGee claim the Lough 5 titles

LUKE Dinsmore was the first of almost 1,200 finishers at the annual New Year’s Eve Lough 5 on Wednesday when he completed the course around Loughmacrory in 25 minutes and 25 seconds.

The Annadale Striders runner claimed victory by almost 40 seconds from Dromore AC’s James Speight who sealed second place with a one minute and 22 seconds margin over Tir Chonail AC’s Shaun Kerr.

Kerr’s club-mate, Donal Murrin finished fourth overall and first in the M35 category in 27.52 minutes, with Galbally Runners’ Conor Smyth taking fifth overall. Domhnall Lynam finished sixth overall in 28.30 minutes, just ahead of M40 section winner, Christopher McNickle and ladies race victor, Maria McGee, who was eighth overall in 28.37 minutes. Ciara Cunningham was second in the female standings, finishing over two minutes adrift of McGee, while Galbally Runners’ Aimee Smyth was third.

Strabane AC’s Colly Harkin was ninth on the day, taking second in the M35 section and Andy Carson rounded out the top 10 in 28.50 minutes.

The next runner to cross the finishng line next to the lough on what was a crisp, winter’s afternoon, was Omagh Triathlon Club’s Rory Loughran, who was followed home by Tiarnan O’Neill in 28.59 minutes, Michael McColgan and Adrian Sheridan in 12th, 13th and 14th places respectively.

Carmen Runner, Adrian Martin finished in 15th overall, just ahead of M50 category winner Kevin Donnelly from Belfast, who finished in a time of 29.21 minutes.

Fergus McGirr was the 17th runner home, while the top 20 was completed by Acorns’ Aaron Linton, Enniskillen’s Paul Carron and Omagh Harriers’ Dan Haigney.

l Full results available via: lough5.com