VETERAN Tyrone full-back Ronan McNamee has taken the decision to retire after more than ten years of donning the county jersey with distinction.

The Aghyaran man earned a deserved reputation as one of the most tenacious and talented defenders in the modern game, winning an All-Star award for his performances in 2019.

The undoubted highlight, however, came two years later when he played such a significant role in Tyrone’s surge to a fourth-ever All-Ireland title with a 2-14 to 0-15 victory over Mayo in September 2021.

Advertisement

A hugely dedicated player who made the number three jersey his own, McNamee continued in the lineage of great Tyrone full-backs of the past, including his club colleague Ciaran McGarvey, Chris Lawn and the late Cormac McAnallen.

McNamee made his Tyrone debut at senior level in 2012, when he lined out in the famous qualifier clash against Kerry down in Killarney. He soon developed into a top man-marker and he pocketed Ulster Championship medals in 2016 and 2017 under then-manager Mickey Harte before adding a third in 2021.

McNamee, who is getting married next year, has now decided to call it a day at intercounty level ahead of the 2024 season and h can reflect with pride on his immense personal contribution to a successful period for Tyrone football over the last decade.