Div 3A round-up: Midweek wins for Cookstown and Strabane

ACL DIVISION 3A- WEDNESDAY ROUND-UP

COOKSTOWN made it four wins out of four in Division 3A when they travelled to Eskra on Wednesday evening and came away with a 3-18 to 2-10 victory.

The hosts got off to a great start with Cormac Hughes firing in a goal after only two minutes. Conor O’Hagan added a couple of points but it was Cookstown who greeted the halftime whistle on top. Niall McMurray raised a green flag and there were points from Lorcan McMurray, Barry Potter, Michael McElhatton and Conall Sheehy to leave it 1-12 to 0-4 at the break.

Within ten minutes of the restart it was effectively game over as John McIvor scored a brace of goals. Aaron Kelly kicked four second half points for the Emmetts with Hughes getting a second goal late on but it was only academic at that stage.

Strabane remain in joint second place in the table but they had to pull out all the stops to win 0-17 to 0-12 away to a Glenelly side who are still chasing their first points of the campaign.

It certainly didn’t look that way as they landed the opening six points of the contest inside ten minutes through Cormac McBride, Ronan O’Kane and Lorcan McCullagh. Haydn McNamee had a brace for the Sigersons with Oisin McGillion also on target but it was the hosts who led 0-10 to 0-4 at the break.

The second half began the same way as the first only this time it was Strabane who dominated with McNamee, Oran McGrath, Oran White, McGillion and keeper Eoin Haire all on target as they hit 0-8 without reply. Glenelly managed only two second half scores while Haire kicked his second two pointer with McNamee getting another brace as Strabane turned things around.

In the Divsion 3B table it’s ten out of ten for Derrytresk after an emphatic 2-20 to 1-6 victory over Killyman. Niall Gavin top scored for the hosts with 0-9 with Pat Campbell and Cathal O’Neill getting 0-3 each and Keanan Donaghy and Liam Slater their goals. Enda McGahan scored 1-3 for the visitors with Gary Hamill registering a brace of points.