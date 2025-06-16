Div 3B round-up: Derrytresk juggernaut shows no signs of slowing

Omagh 1-6 Derrytresk 1-17

THE Derrytresk juggernaut shows no sign of stopping as they made it nine wins out of nine when proving too strong for Omagh at St.Pats Park on Saturday evening.

The league leaders led 1-8 to 0-2 at halftime with their goal coming from Caolan Corr as Niall Gavin, Cathal O’Neill and Eoghan McNally all supplied points.

In the second half Gavin took his personal haul to 0-8 with Pat Campbell and Liam Slater registering as well. Ronan Kelly got the Omagh goal from the penalty spot and he also chipped in with a brace of points with Ryan McGarvey, Emmet McArdle and Manus Doyle all on target as well but the leaders were always in control of things.

Tattyreagh 9-13 Donaghmore 0-11

TATTYREAGH are second in the table and just two points behind the leaders after they went goal crazy at home to bottom of the table Donaghmore on Thursday evening.

Michael Allen led the charge for the winners as he raised the green flag on five occasions over the course of the sixty odd minutes. Keelan McDonagh was another player in fine form with 1-7 to his name while Callum Leonard, Eoin McGrath and Luke Devlin got their other goals and Joe Cartin a trio of points.

It was a ninth successive defeat for Donaghmore and they were always fighting a losing battle despite points from Dylan McKay (5), Conor McGinn, Kane McKenna and Michael Logan.

Urney 1-21 Brackaville 0-16

URNEY moved up to joint third in the league table when they made home advantage count to secure a deserved victory over Brackaville.

Conor Catterson scored the only goal of the game for the winners on a night when they always looked to be in control. Sean Hughes was in outstanding form for the St.Columbas with 0-10 to his name with Kyle Henry weighing in with 0-4 and Catterson, Anthony Crossan ad Thomas Doherty all getting a brace each.

Ronan McHugh is one of the leading marksmen in D3B and he didn’t disappoint the Roes again as he hit 0-9 on the night with Jason O’Neill scoring five and Shea Fee getting their other two but it wasn’t enough for the visitors.

Brocagh 1-20 Clann na Gael 0-21

CLANN na Gael made the long trip to the Loughshore hoping to pick up their 6th win of the campaign but it was Brocagh who took the spoils with the only goal of the game proving pivotal.

That major came from the boot of James McKiver but once again it was their talisman Mickey Hughes who was in tip top scoring form. The classy attacker finished with an impressive 0-14 to his name with Barry Donnelly accounting for three points and Aidan Dorman also on target for the Emmetts.

Robbie Conway was in superb form for the visitors as well finishing with a personal haul of 0-11 but despite further points from Ciaran Kerlin (4), Conor Kerlin (2) and Kevin Moran their efforts on the night just came up short.

Errigal Ciaran 4-16 Killyman 0-16

GOALS proved to be the difference at Dunmoyle on Friday evening as Errigal Ciaran came out on top against Killyman to collect their fourth victory of the campaign to move above their opponents in the table.

The home side laid the foundations for their victory in the first half after establishing a healthy 3-8 to 0-9 lead. Not for the first time Enda McGahan was the scorer in chief for the visitors with 0-10 with Adam Roache and Christopher McParland scoring as well.

Errigal Ciaran though always looked likely to pick up their fourth win of the season. Ryan Lynch top scored for the winners with 1-7 with Robert Harper getting 2-2 and Davy Harte 1-1 while Niall McCartan and Aidan Mellon featured among the points as well.