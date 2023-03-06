Division One strugglers reach the last eight of the Mulhern Cup

DIVISION One strugglers, Killen Rangers and Mountfield, and two teams from the second tier of the Fermanagh and Western League have made it into the last eight of the Mulhern Cup.

In Saturday’s last-16 round, Killen defeated Tummery Athletic 2-1, thanks to early goals from Graham Young and Jamie Sproule, while Mountfield, inspired by a Nathan Donnelly hat-trick, were 6-3 winners over Castlederg United.

Second division champions, Irvinestown Wanderers, produced, perhaps, the biggest shock of the day, by defeating Beragh Swifts 2-0 at Fountain Lane.

Advertisement

A thumping Gary Maguire free kick and a second goal by Joey Millar secured Wanderers a place in the final eight, where they will be joined by fellow second division challengers, Omagh Hospitals, who were 2-1 victors over Fivemiletown United seconds.

Dergview Reserves suffered their first defeat in 15 matches, when they were beaten 5-4 on penalties by in-form Enniskillen Athletic after the sides remained deadlocked at 1-1 after extra-time.

Strathroy Harps’ ambitions of a cup double also remain intact after they defeated NFC Kesh 3-1 at Strathroy Road.

Goals by Simon O’Neill, Corey Wood and Tommy Murphy helped Harps emerge victorious from a scrappy contest with Ryan Campbell replying for the visitors.

The quarter-final draws for both the Mulhern and Reihill Cup competitions will take place next Monday evening (March 13).

Reports in today’s Tyrone Herald and Thursday’s Ulster Herald.