Dominant Dromintee end Errigal’s Ulster dreams

Dromintee 3-6 Errigal Ciaran 0-5

THE much vaunted Dromintee lived up to expectations to become only the third Armagh side to lift the coveted Paul McGirr Ulster Under-16 Club Championship when they defeated a spirited Errigal Ciaran 3-06 to 0-05 in front of a large and enthusiastic crowd iast Saturday in Gardrum Park, Dromore.

A stunning display of teamwork, determination and skill saw the Armagh champions build a comprehensive half time lead and hold out to secure the first ever Ulster title for one of Ulster’s oldest clubs.

It took nine minutes for the first score to come via a long range effort from Dromintee centre forward Fionn Toale but this was quickly followed up by the first score of the day from MFC player of the tournament Diarmaid O’Rourke who proved a constant threat to the Errigal defence.

It was he who claimed the first goal of the game to put his side 1-02 to no score ahead finishing low to the bottom corner from twenty yards after great work by Oisin Byrne. The tackling by Dromintee was of the highest quality as they time and time again overturned their opponents. This once again proved fruitful in the twenty second minute as a superb tackle in midfield and quick transfer to Odhran Carnegie enabled him to find the open net from forty five yards with Errigal’s keeper Jude Curran stranded after having been involved in the attack.

With Dromintee now soaring in confidence midfielder Michael Walker pointed before then the same player was denied by a point blank save from Curran. Errigal captain and centre back Paul McGinley was leading the fight for his side however several missed opportunities from frees and play saw the Tyrone men going in 2-3 to no score down at half time.

A strong start to the second half with the breeze at their back was required by Hugh Quinn’s charges and his side emerged with renewed vigour. However their continued profligacy in front of the posts combined with superb defending from Gavin O’Rourke and Tomas Fox in particular meant that Errigal struggled to make inroads into the deficit.

It was Shea McDermott who got his sides opening score converting a forty yard free and it took a superb interception from Gavin O’Rourke to deny Errigal a sure fire goal that they really needed to get back into the game. His interception set up a lightening quick counter attack from which the silky Fionn Toale got his second point of the game.

The Dunmoyle based boys weren’t going to give up their chance of an Ulster title easily. Raiding wing back Michael Mullin stepped forward to hit the score of the game carrying the ball from deep and launching an audacious effort from out on the right wing. A great move from Aodhan Quinn and Charlie Maguire saw the latter upended with McDermott converting the free to give their side renewed hope.

Dromintee worked the ball out of defence through the hands and Fergus Toale drove forward to set up Conor Laverty for a point into the teeth of the breeze. Wing forward Maguire pointed from near the sideline for Errigal but the game’s defining moment came with five minutes remaining.

The industrious Walker got on the end of a superb team move to put Oisin Bryne through to cooly convert a third goal and put the issue beyond doubt.

TEAMS & SCORERS

Dromintee

>gamebody<Calvin Mooney, Conor Dunne, Gavin O’Rourke, Tomas Fox, Michael O’Neill, Fergus Toale, Jarlath O’Neill, Conor Laverty (0-1), Michael Walker (0-1), Odhran Carnegie (1-0), Fionn Toale (0-2), Keane McArdle, Oisin Byrne (1-0), Diarmaid O’Rourke (1-2, 1f), Ronan Martin. SUBS: Scott Harris for Martin

Errigal Ciaran

Jude Curran, Korneliusz Mielniczek, Lorcan McGarvey, Odhran Mullin, Michael Mullin (0-1), Paul McGinley, Aodhan Quinn, Ciaran Mullin, Matthew Hackett, Charlie Maguire (0-1), Senan Canavan, Michael McDermott, Dan Loughran, Shea McDermott (0-3, 3f), Elliot Kerr. SUBS: Ronan Fleming for M McDermott, Lorcan Murray for A Quinn, Jack Kelly for C Maguire, Paudie McKenna for M McDermott, Peadar Kelly for J Curran

Referee: James Lewis (Fermanagh)