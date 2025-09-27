Donaghmore boss Counihan relishing Lough encounter

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

By Niall Gartland

THE elation surrounding Donaghmore’s first round win over Galbally was very evident in the post-match scenes, but it wasn’t long before attention had turned to their upcoming meeting with Loughmacrory.

Advertisement

The quarter-final draw was made only a matter of minutes after the game, where it was revealed who St Patrick’s would meet in the last four.

Both clubs are thriving with a plethora of talented players coming through the ranks, and Donaghmore manager Mark Counihan recognises that it’s a serious test of their Championship ambitions.

“ You don’t really get to enjoy your win too long! They’re an exceptional team, really well-coached. I know Martin Boyle and Luke [Barrett] and a few others in their management team. When you get to the last eight in Tyrone, that’s the level you’re up against — exceptionally well-prepared teams.

“They’re a good quality team and we’re going to have to prepare very well for them. It’s great to have that challenge ahead.”

Donaghmore’s first-round victory in the derby was all the more impressive considering two back-to-back All-Ireland U20 winners, Conor O’Neill and Ben Hughes, who are long-term absentees due to injury.

“Conor broke his collarbone a few weeks back and had to get an operation. It’s a long-term thing with Conor, and Ben Hughes is the same. They’re two big losses for any camp, but our panel has developed over the summer. We’ve found a few new players, lads have stepped up, and that’s what you need. Our subs came in and contributed really well, which is huge for us too.”

“Look, you’re always going to miss talents like Conor and Ben but our boys stood out. Feargal Donaghy got a couple of scores, Tom Grimes came in, Johnny McKenna came on. It took a lot of men to wrestle possession from Galbally, they’re very strong in the middle, so it took a big effort to win those battles.”

Advertisement

Donaghmore could, however, call upon two prominent members of Tyrone’s All-Ireland U20 team, captain Joey Clarke and Noah Grimes. Both lads had fantastic games and it’ll be interesting to see how they get on against a well-drilled Loughmacrory team.

“They probably came back from the U20s a bit fatigued. Both picked up injuries and are only back a few weeks, so they’re still not at full tilt, but they’re getting there. They’re two great prospects and we’re delighted to have them.”