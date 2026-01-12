Donaghmore St Patrick’s raise thousands for charities

ANOTHER fantastic effort was made by all in St Patrick’s GAA club who held their annual charity Christmas Street Collection in Donaghmore village on Christmas Eve.

An amazing forty people volunteered on the day and the proceeds came to an incredible £9300 which was divided between three worthy causes – Lollipop playgroup Donaghmore, Mandeville Unit Criagavon and Cuan Mhuire Newry.

Jacqueline O’Neill from Lollipop playgroup, Gerry Mc Elroy from Cuan Mhuire, and Carmen McCann and Kerri Halligan, from Mandeville Unit Craigavon, were presented with the cheques for £3,100 each by St Patrick’s club officials Richard Hetherington and Brendan Conlon.

Many thanks to the local community and beyond for their generosity at this time of year.

The club also hosted a charity match over the Christmas period between the present team and the 50+ team which raised £2700 for Aware NI.