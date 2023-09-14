Donaghmore Reserves secure title triumph over Trillick

DONAGHMORE 0-10 TRILLICK 0-9

DONAGHMORE collected the Division One Reserve Knockout title when they edged out a battling Trillick side in a keenly contested clash in Carrickmore. The final was played at the excellent Eire Ogs venue and the sizeable crowd in attendance weren’t disappointed.

Donaghmore edged the first half 0-6 to 0-5 and in a tense second period it was always close and competitive with the Reds never managing to get their noses in front as they just came up short in their efforts to take it to extra time.

Donaghmore had good performances from Ben Hughes, Tiarnan Drayne, team captain Deasun Quinn and man of the match Fergal Donaghy while Trillick were best served by the lively Niall Gormley, Charlie Donnelly and substitute Daniel McDonnell.

It was Donaghmore who opened the scoring inside sixty seconds through teenager Noah Grimes. Niall Gormley, who is currently starring for the Tyrone Masters as well, looked lively throughout and he had the sides level in the fourth minute thanks to a neatly taken point.

A Deasun Quinn free restored Donaghmore’s advantage before Trillick went close in the next attack when an outstanding effort from a sideline from Gormley just tailed wide at the last minute.

Gormley then turned provider for right half back Conall McCann to join the attack and slot over but it was Donaghmore who just had the edge at this stage. Quinn put them back in front before man of the match Donaghy got his first score of the evening to make it 0-4 to 0-2 at the end of the opening quarter. Gormley responded from a free but that score was cancelled out from a Quinn placed ball before Donaghy scored from play again to leave three between the sides.

Trillick need inspiration from somewhere at this stage and it came from Charlie Donnelly has he landed a brilliant brace of points to trim the deficit to the minimum at the short whistle.

The second half proved to be an even cagier affair with both defences on top as they limited the respective forward lines to time and space. Gormley had the sides level within twelve seconds of the restart with a superb score and it took until the 13th minute for the next point via a Donaghy free for Donaghmore. Gormley took a mark on the left and duly converted it from an acute angle but that proved to be the last time that the St.Macartans would be on level terms.

Defender Ben Hughes gave Donaghmore a lead that they weren’t to lose as he charged through the middle breaking a few tackles before splitting the posts and that was quickly followed by another Quinn score. Rory Burns converted a Trillick free but despite having ample possession they missed changes to be at least on level terms.

With seven minutes to go Gormley looked as though he had hit the equaliser with a high ball in from the left wing but it bounced off the crossbar before being cleared.

In the final minute of normal time a high ball into the Trillick box saw midfielder Marcus Mulgrew rise highest to punch over to leave two between the sides. It proved to be a crucial score as while Trillick managed a free from keeper Ryan Kelly time ran out on them as Donaghmore took the silverware.

The SCORERS

Donaghmore

Deasun Quinn 0-4 (2f), Fergal Donaghy 0-3 (1f), Noah Grimes 0-1, Ben Hughes 0-1, Marcus Mulgrew 0-1

Trillick

Niall Gormley 0-4 (1f, 1m), Charlie Donnelly 0-2, Conall McCann 0-1, Rory Burns 0-1 (F), Ryan Kelly 0-1(F)