ANOTHER simply unbelievable effort by all in St Patrick’s GAA club Donaghmore and others who held their Annual Charity Christmas street collection in the Donaghmore village area and the main street on Christmas Eve lifting a huge amount £10,270.00 which was divided into there three chosen and very worthwhile charities this year- The Tiny Life Charity, AutismNI and Women’s Aid NI.

Matilda Talbot from Women’s Aid, Keith Piper from Autism NI and Shauna Hamilton and Matthew Ace from the Tiny Life Charity came along to collect their cheques for £3423.00 for each charity from representatives from the club Darren Torres, Chairman, Patsy Hetherington, Treasurer and Brendan Conlon, committee member.

Well done to all in Donaghmore club and volunteers and all the helpers on the day which lasted from 8.30 in the morning until 5.00pm that evening.