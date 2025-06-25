Donnelly applauds Minors recovery against Roscommon

ONE of the toughest contests of this glorious season so far failed to derail the Tyrone Minors’ charge for glory, as they produced a brilliant performance to reach the All-Ireland Final with an emphatic semi-final win on Sunday.

The young Red Hands will now face Kerry in the decider in a fortnight’s time, with a golden opportunity to bring the Thomas Markham Cup back to Tyrone for the first time since 2010.

But no stone will be left unturned in pursuit of that goal. Team manager Gerard Donnelly says the players can expect a hard two weeks of preparation ahead of the biggest game of their footballing careers to date.

Tyrone remain unbeaten this year, and their 2-13 to 1-8 victory over Roscommon at Breffni Park once again highlighted their quality. But Donnelly knows previous wins will count for little as they prepare for the county’s first All-Ireland Minor Final in four years.

“I’m so proud of what this team has done because we were three down and the way that they responded in the final few minutes of the first half was absolutely incredible,” said the Stewartstown clubman.

“It’s great to be in the All-Ireland Final now and to have two more weeks of training to prepare with the lads.

“To have won this game and be in the final is just brilliant. We were lucky to be going in four points ahead at half-time after the way we played. We knew we were coming out into the teeth of a breeze, but our lads came out, controlled the game and did really well in the second half,” continued the manager.

“Hopefully the fact that the game was so close will stand to us in the final. These lads set great standards for themselves and they knew the first-half performance wasn’t good enough. Our energy, tackling and everything just improved in the second half.

“I don’t care what the scoreline is, come the final whistle I was just relieved to have got through.”

This is Tyrone’s first final at this level since 2021, when they were narrowly beaten by Meath at Croke Park. They’ll be hoping to go one better this time, and secure the county’s eighth Minor title overall.

Donnelly, who also managed the side in 2021, believes this group has what it takes to go all the way.

“The players defended for their lives in the second half. Cathal Farley and Darren McAnespie were immense in the half-forward line, and all through the team they were incredible,” he added.

“These boys won’t put any less into the next two weeks just because it’s in Croke Park, and neither will we as coaches. This is an All-Ireland Final, and we want to go and give it our all.

“These lads are brilliant to work with and please God we’ll get over the line. They’ve been on a journey and they have memories for life no matter what happens.

“They are a very talented bunch and they work hard. We are in an All-Ireland Final, and it’s hard to believe. We’ll relax and enjoy this win, and we’re glad to be continuing the journey.

“We’ve waited a long time for this success. Ulster titles and All-Irelands are not easily won. What we have done so far has been a joy. If we can finish things off in two weeks’ time with the All-Ireland then that would be lovely.”