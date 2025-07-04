Donnelly bidding to crown a magical season in style

EACH night at the Tyrone GAA Centre in Garvaghey brings its own special rewards for the Tyrone Minors as they create memories to last a lifetime on their run to an All-Ireland Final clash that beckons them towards a glorious finale.

It’s a story of a new group of talented teenagers coming together to create their own history. An unbeaten run throughout the provincial and All-Ireland campaigns to date has brought them to the brink of winning the Thomas Markham Cup.

For the team manager, Gerard Donnelly and his backroom team, this is all about helping these players to reach their potential. Those nights at Garvaghey have helped them to appreciate what really matters for a team which has already blazed a trail.

Stewartstown’s home ground at Mullaghmoyle is where it all began for Gerard Donnelly. He has managed the Tyrone minors to three provincial championships, but the crowning glory of an All-Ireland title has eluded him, and that’s why the determination to bridge the gap back to 2010 is so evident among both the players and management.

The players have completed their preparations for matches in recent months and balanced their footballing commitments with school exams and the usual challenges faced by teenagers in this modern era. Suffice to say that, if the Thomas Markham Cup is secured on Sunday, then it will be a credit to the effort made by these young role-models, their families and the Tyrone management team.

“It hasn’t really sunk in that we’re in the All-Ireland Final, but then the reality becomes clear when you start to study the opposition from Kerry,” he said.

“This group has great maturity, and it’s important that you let them be excited for this because it is a big opportunity for everyone involved in the panel to be in an All-Ireland Final. Then, we have to keep them grounded and realise that the main thing is the game.

“Our games this year have generally turned quite quickly. We have watched a few of the Kerry games, they defeated Cork by nine or 10 points and looking at that they are going to be a strong side.

“They will be coming to Newbridge looking to win the All-Ireland as well. We reached the All-Ireland Final in 2021 in my first year in charge and you kind of thought that these achievements would be an annual occurrence.

“But then things have turned out like that in 2022, 2023 or 2024. There was a narrow defeat to Kerry, and we lost out on penalties to Monaghan. Defeats like that make you appreciate this more.”

Now for the first bit. Fifty years ago, Tyrone lost by 1-10 to 0-4 against Kerry in the All-Ireland Final. Defeat was also their lot in 1988 when a team spearheaded by Peter Canavan lost out in the All-Ireland semi-final.

But better times lay ahead against the Kingdom. Tyrone defeated them in the classic 1997 All-Ireland semi-final, and again in the 2004 final.

Now, the challenge is to repeat that feat in 2025, and the task is certainly being relished by the players and management alike.

“You just hope that players develop in Tyrone, you know that they will because they are well looked after with their clubs. Hopefully, they will be able to finish the job this year.

“We are probably affected by our own success. It would be brilliant for these lads to go out in front of a big crowd and have a good Tyrone support would be lovely to see.

“These lads will hopefully be inspiring younger players.

“2021 is in the past even though some of us are still involved. It would be great to win one, but it has no bearing on the current squad. This is about the 2025 players.

“Win or lose against Kerry, you have to look at the U20s, this Minor team and the schools – Tyrone GAA is in a brilliant place. What these boys are doing is inspiring younger players and it’s definitely a great year and hopefully we can build on that.”

Now, as the countdown begins to Tyrone’s 13th All-Ireland Minor final, the overwhelming hope is that it will be a lucky one for a group of players creating their own memories for 2025.