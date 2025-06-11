Donnelly delighted with the Minors attitude in Cork clash

ONE more step remains to be taken now by the Tyrone Minors as their quest for a first All-Ireland success since 2010 reached an important milestone thanks to an impressive victory over Cork in the last eight on Saturday in Portlaoise.

The nine point victory over the Rebels sets up a semi-final clash with Roscommon later this month. It’s a golden opportunity for this group of talented Red Hand teenagers to reach the final for the first time since 2021, and perhaps bridge that gap since the last Thomas Markham Cup triumph.

But such talk will no doubt be banished from the group when they return to the Tyrone GAA Centre for training this week. Instead, the full focus will be on learning from the win over Cork, and preparing for the next stage in what has been a memorable journey so far.

Team manager, Gerard Donnelly, hailed the efforts of the team after Saturday’s victory over the defeated Munster finalists.

“This team is producing good football in spurts, but it’s great to be in the All-Ireland semi-final. We started really well in the game and then dipped a little. At this stage you’re playing good teams and Cork closed the gap down to three late in the first half,” he said.

“There was a storm going up the field at the start of the second half. We controlled things really well at that stage, I thought our subs made a big impact and all the boys had an involvement. I’m relieved and delighted that we’ve taken another step.

“We are so proud of the boys in the way that they played the second half. There are things that we need to get better at, and there’s two weeks to prepare for the semi-final“. It’s great to be working with this team because those lads are super.”

Roscommon produced a late revival to overcome defeated Leinster finalists, Louth, in one of the other quarter finals at the weekend. The Connacht champions will pose a stiff challenge to Tyrone’s hopes of reaching the All-Ireland Final again.

“Every two weeks there’s a battle to see what player puts up their hand to start or come in. It’s a privilege to be with them lads and I’m just delighted to be involved at this stage of the year,” added Gerard Donnelly.

“We need to be ready because Roscommon are going to give us a serious test.

“These games are won and lost in wee moments where maybe it’s a block or having to win a break ball.

“The players on this team are a very close group. They’re a great bunch and then that goes out onto the pitch where they want to work for each other. Please God we can keep going after the next two weeks.”