Donnelly steps down as Minor manager

GERARD Donnelly has stepped down as manager of the Tyrone Minor footballers after three productive years at the helm.

The Stewartstown man announced the end of his tenure in the immediate aftermath of his team’s gut-wrenching Ulster Championship semi-final defeat to Monaghan last Saturday, coming out second best in a penalty shoot-out after a marathon battle at Roslea.

While it was a disappointing way to bow out, Donnelly will have fond memories of his time in charge, leading the team to back-to-back provincial titles in 2021 and 2022.

They played some spell-binding football in 2021 in particular, savaging Cork in an All-Ireland semi-final clash which set up a Croke Park decider with Meath.

Unfortunately they lost out by a point to Meath, though a number of players which lined out that day achieved redemption on the All-Ireland U20 winning team of last year.

Explaining his decision to step down, Donnelly said: “I have loved the three years but now it’s time to move on.

“It has been an absolute pleasure and I want to thank the County Board for giving me such an important role, and I hope we have developed lads, I hope that the boys that have been under our tutelage have learned and improved.”

Donnelly’s depature opens up an important vacancy on the intercounty scene in Tyrone. The Red Hands top the overall roll of honour list in Ulster with 25 titles and they’re fourth in the list at All-Ireland level with eight titles, more than any of their provincial rivals.