Double delight for Trillick and Carmen Ladies

LADIES ALL COUNTY LEAGUES ROUND-UP

Division One

THERE was double delight for unbeaten table-toppers Trillick as they came away with two wins on the bounce last weekend.Firstly they claimed a 3-3 to 0-2 win agains St Macartans on Thursday night. The Macs only managed two points while goals from Mya Williamson and Amy McGinn ensured full points for the Reds.

On Sunday night they raced into an early lead against Omagh and were 3-5 to 1-2 up at the break but St Enda’s didn’t give up the ghost in a competitive second-half. Cathleen Kelly, Dearbhlie Gallagher and Amy McGinn got the goals for Trillick with Emer Cunningham on target for Omagh in the first-half.

Then in the second half Emer Mc Canny crashed home two goals and Cunningham tagged on points while Christiane Quinn went desperately close for a goal of her own late on but Trillick held firm and came away with a five point win. Sarah Donnelly, Gallagher and Emma McCarron were excellent for the hosts.

An understrength Omagh beat neighbours Cappagh by the minimum on Thursday night with both sides going hammer and tongs for an hour. Emer Cunningham top scored with 1-8, while Emma McCrossan and Cara McCrossan were also among the scores. The Killyclogher side’s weekend ended disappointingly as despite a battling contest at O’Neill Park, Dungannon edged the win against them.

Aine McNulty’s goal for the Clarkes proved crucial as the hosts won by six points. She finished her day’s work with 1-10 with Meabh Mallon, Hannah Cavlan, Aoife McGahan, Cara Pinkerton and Faye Loughran also registering scores.

The Clarkes drew with Errigal on Thursday in what was a tense contest. Cait McNulty and McGahan tagged on goals while Maria Canavan top scored for Errigal with five points, Elle McNamee and Bronagh M Aleer also got on the scoreboard. Errigal meanwhile cruised to a comfortable win at home to Cookstown on Sunday while Kelly McCaffrey hit seven points in an impressive personal performance.

Carrickmore, meanwhile, are coming strong at the right time, Aine Grimes and Sorcha Gormley got the goals as they eased to a big win at Moortown and they followed that up with a convincing win at Cill Iseal, who had beaten the Fr Rocks in the weekend’s earlier tie.

The double round has changed the look of the Division One table. While there’s no change to top spot with unbeaten Trillick now five points clear of Dungannon, Errigal move to third ahead of fourth placed Omagh. At the lower end of the table with four games left Cookstown look gone with Cappagh and Cil Iseal also in the danger zone.

Division Two

Loughmacrory remain the pacesetters in Division Two and can achieve promotion if they can maintain their current form. They enjoyed a two point win over fourth placed Kildress on Thursday Ashling Logue scoring a brilliant long-range point. Kerrie Ward also scored a late penalty to seal the points after a strong second half from the Tones.

On Sunday Loughmacrory dominated against a Dromore team who had grabbed a draw with Edendork at Gardrum Park in the previous game. Emma Smyth scored 0-7 for the St Dympna’s with Shauna Teague tagging on three points.

The St Malachy’s bounced back with a big win against Badoney, hitting four goals in the shock of the afternoon.

The Gortin girls never got going against Aghyaran with Kerrie McGarvey snatching a crucial goal and points from Bronagh Mossey, Kerrie McGlone and Lily Rose Clarke.

Moy enjoyed the weekend’s double round – they scored nine goals at Beragh and followed that up with a big win too at Ardboe. They sit second with Badoney level on points with them in third.

Fintona are improving and after a narrow loss at Ardboe got their first point with a draw at St Lawrence’s Park against Kildress. The Pearses still remain rooted to the bottom of Division Two with Beragh, Dromore and Ardboe also in trouble. Clonoe are a point clear of the Rossas with a draw against the St Davog’s keeping them ahead.

Division Three

With three games to go Donaghmore are closing in on Strabane who have played a game more at the top of the table. The St Patrick’s eased to a big win at home to Tattyreagh with Emma Doyle and Anna Campbell leading the attack. Liza McDonnell, Beth Deery, Emma Hegarty, Tess McDonnell and Doyle were among the scorers on Sunday as they rolled over Glenelly.

The Sigersons have now won eight from nine. Ellie Jay McMenamin hit 2-1 and Michaella Moss scored 1-2 as they eventually saw off a battling Tattyreagh. The St Patrick’s lost the parish derby to Drumragh on Thursday. Aine Mc Manus and Caoimhe McCarron got a goal apiece but they lost the Sunday game to third-placed Castlederg.

The St Eugene’s have games in hand over the leading duo after a double weekend of wins. They overcame Drumragh and had a solid outing against Rock that produced 3-10. Amelia Coyle, Leah McMenamin and Kelly Meehan got the goals and a fine 0-6 from Laura Mc Sorley.

On Sunday McSorley finished with 1-5 while Caitlin McCallion tagged on 1-1 in the win over Drumragh. Rock and Pomeroy have three points each with Stewartstown still pointless as Aghaloo and Sperrin Og look safe enough at this stage.

Division Four

Drumquin ensured a good finish as they accounted for Naomh Eoghan after a big win at Derrylaughan, while second placed Galbally also enjoyed back-to-back wins against the Barrys and Owen Roes.

The Wolfe Tones have impressed with a good spread of scorers among them, including Aine McMenamin, Sarah Louise MLaughlin, Danuta McGahan and Sarah McCusker. Mc Laughlin scored 1-9 on Sunday in the big derby clash. Confidence is high with both them and the Pearses ahead of the championship.

Sunday Games

Sunday is game-day this week with Trillick keen to press on with their unbeaten record as they head to Cookstown. Expect a clinker at Omagh as the hosts welcome St Macartans, still without the long-term injured Chloe McCaffrey, while Carrickmore host Cappagh and Dungannon make the short hop to the Fianna as Errigal meanwhile host Moortown.

Loughamcrory face Fintona with Moy facing Edendork in Division Two as Donaghmore head to Clann na nGael and Drumquin go to Leckpatrick to meet Owen Roes.