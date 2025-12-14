Double Irish title success for Strabane Academy duo

TWO members of Strabane Martial Arts Academy helped the club sign off their competitive season for 2025 in style at Derry’s Shantallow Community Centre.

Daire Feeney and Pol Wilson both picked up titles at Heat 11, organised by Strike Martial Arts Academy, where six more of their club-mates also tasted victory on a night to remember for Dee McIntyre and Mickey Coyle’s charges.

In total, all eight of their protege’s in action on the night tasted victory, from the youngest, Alice Duffy right up to the title winning duo, much to their coaches delight.

“It was an unreal night, hard to believe!,” McIntyre beamed. “We got five out of five once before but you very, very rarely hear of anything close to that!

“We didn’t think we’d be able to top 24/25, but [the club members] have been absolutely brilliant this year. It’s been an unreal year, I think we’ve finished with six Irish titles, so there will be a lot of defending of belts in 2026, but that’s the way you want it.

“But [the club members] are ain a league of their own, but they work hard. They fight at amateur level but they train like professionals – twice a day, six days a week – but that’s how it has to be if you want to be the best. That’s what you have to do.”

At the top of the bill, Feeney added a third Irish title to his growling list of accolades, winning the 67 kilo Low Kick crown against Cormac Burns from Fight Academy Ireland, meaning he now holds the Low Kick, K1 and Oriental belts at present. His next aim is to claim a fourth title in 2026.

The Glebe’s Wilson was also in belt-winning form on the night, with the 16 year-old sealing the Irish Cadet crown with a dominant performance, putting his opponent, who had beaten him previously, onto the canvas on two occasions.

The youngest member of the squad, 10-year-old Alice Duffy, was the first of the Strabane fighters in the ring on the night and she produced an impressive performance in an exhibition encounter.

She was followed into action by Declan McCrory junior, who earned an impressive stoppage to progress his fight record to 2-0 after he won his debut encounter just weeks before.

Jayden Cleary then earned a unanimous point victory in his encounter before Ksawier Pojawa took on a tough opponent from Belfast, Leo Pereira, but the Tyrone lad produced an eye-catching performance on debut for Strabane Martial Arts Academy, showing improved movement and shot selection.

Meanwhile, Lucas O’Donnell, won his second ever K1 fight on the night. The karate expert, who incidentally won Kata, Ippon, Sanbon and Team Rotation titles the following morning in that particular martial arts, showed he’s equally adept in kickboxing, beating Dubliner Jayden Asher with a controlled performance. Next up for team SMAA was Brandon Browne, who took on Naas lad, Raul Muresan, who turned 18 on the day and with around 50 fights under his belt was much more experienced than his Tyrone opponent, who had five! On the night, experience proved for little as Browne stuck to a well thought out gameplan, with his fitness coming to the fore, as he claimed a split decision victory.

Things could have been even better for the Strabane squad on the night, but Ksawier’s sister, Nicol, saw her Irish title fight called off at late notice. Fortunately, it will be rearranged for the new year when she will be hoping to add a seventh national belt to the club’s impressive collection.