Dramatic finish sends Errigal Ladies through to Ulster Final

ULSTER LADIES SENIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

Lurgan (Cavan) 0-11 Errigal Ciaran 0-12

By Aideen Coyle

A RUTHLESS second-half showing from the Tyrone champions saw Errigal Ciaran overcome a four-point deficit at half-time to advance to the Ulster Ladies Senior Club Final by the narrowest of margins on Sunday.

Four sublime efforts from Maria Canavan helped guide Eoin Quinn’s side to victory in an exciting semi-final clash.

The hosts took a 0-08 to 0-04 lead at the interval and in truth should have been ahead by more but will rue missed efforts with nine chances going astray. In the second half the visitors were the more clinical side in front of goals outscoring Lurgan 0-08 to 0-02.

The hosts opened the game with a hattrick as it took Errigal Ciaran 12 minutes to open their account despite an early goal chance falling to Aoife Horisk which was brilliantly saved by Evelyn Baugh.

Aoife Brady pointed two close-range frees followed by a brilliant effort from a tight angle from Clara Lynch in the 10th minute.

The outstanding Elle McNamee opened the scoring for her side and was central to their second moments later creating a free for Horisk to convert. A free from Lynch at the opposite end was instantly cancelled out by McNamee’s second after a quick exchange with Horisk and Emily Maguire.

With the deficit at one, the Tyrone side were dealt a blow as Cailín McCann was shown a yellow card. Playing with the numerical advantage Lurgan dominated the remainder of the half, outscoring their opposition four points to one. Edith Lynch and Horisk traded one apiece before Lurgan closed the half with three in quick succession.

A swift attacking move between Niamh Tolan, Shannah Galligan and Edith Lynch resulted in a further score from Lynch with Brady notching over a further two frees to push the margin to four at the interval.

Playing with the aid of a breeze in the second half Errigal Ciaran showed their strength in attack hitting the five opening scores as Lurgan failed to register a score till the 18th minute.

Similar to the opening half Horisk had a goal chance but this time was denied in the opening minute by a brilliant block by Cora McDonnell. Canavan who was well-marshalled in the first half kicked herself into the tie with a brilliant effort from an acute angle. Five minutes later the attacker pointed what was an equally-impressive score.

Another free from Horisk and one from Kelly McCaffrey left the sides level for the first time midway through the half. McNamee continued to cause havoc in the Lurgan defence and created another scoreable free for Horisk to point handing her side the lead for the first time.

Lurgan struggling to create scoring opportunities, finally broke the deadlock with a free from Lynch and retook the lead moments later from Kacey McDermott after another defence-cutting run from the outstanding Catherine Dolan.

A third from Canavan brought the sides level once again as the tie began to heat up approaching the conclusion. Brady landed an impressive effort from distance to give Lurgan the slender lead entering injury time.

However, it was the Tyrone side who finished strongest. Aoife Horisk pointed followed by a fourth from Maria Canavan to book their spot in the Ulster decider where they will meet Moneyglass.

Scorers

Lurgan: Aoife Brady 0-05 (0-05f), Clara Lynch 0-04 (0-02f), Edith Lynch 0-01.

Errigal Ciaran: Aoife Horisk 0-05 (0-04f), Maria Canavan 0-04, Elle McNamee 0-02, Kelly McCaffrey 0-01.

Teams

Lurgan: Evelyn Baugh, Kristina Grigorenko, Cora McDonnell, Ellen O’Donoghue, Sinead Kelly, Ciara Brady, Eimear Corcoran, Niamh Tolan, Eabha Hayes, Shannah Galligan, Edith Lynch, Catherine Dolan, Aoife Brady, Kacey McDermott, Clara Lynch. Subs: Caoimhe Halpin for E Hayes, Niamh Daly for S Galligan.

Errigal Ciaran: Megan O’Brien, Oonagh McAleer, Aine Hamill, Cailín McCann, Claire Canavan, Eimear Corrigan, Michaela Moore, Bronagh McAleer, Shannon Cunningham, Elle McNamee, Maria Canavan, Emily Maguire, Kelly McCaffrey, Aoife Horisk, Méabh Corrigan. Subs: Mary Traynor for B McAleer, Eimear Canavan for E. Maguire, Ciara Quinn for M Corrigan.

Referee: Philip Conway (Armagh).