Draw made for Tyrone LGFA Championships

THE draw was made for the Connollys of Moy Ladies Adult Championships on Tuesday evening at Garvaghey with defending senior champions St Macartans set to get their campaign underway against Dungannon.
Last year’s Intermediate winners Cookstown will face Coalisland in a Division One preliminary round clash, while 2024 Junior winners Beragh will take on Moy in their Division Two opener.
The full draw is as follows:
Division One
Preliminary Round
Errigal Ciaran v Omagh
Dungannon v St Macartans
Cookstown v Coalisland
Quarter-finals
Killeeshil v Cookstown/Coalisland
Moortown v Dungannon/St Macartans
Trillick v Carrickmore
Errigal Ciaran/Omagh v Cappagh
Semi-finals
Errigal Ciaran/Omagh/Cappagh v Trillick/Carrickmore
Killeeshil/Cookstown/Coalisland v Moortown/Dungannon/St Macartans
Division Two
Preliminary Round
Aghyaran v Fintona
Dromore v Clonoe
Moy v Beragh
Quarter-finals
Dromore/Clonoe v Aghyaran/Fintona
Kildress v Loughmacrroy
Badoney v Moy/Beragh
Edendork v Ardboe
Semi-finals
Kildress/Loughmacrory v Dromore/Clonoe/Aghyaran/Fintona
Badoney/Moy/Beragh v Edendork/Ardboe
Division Three
Preliminary round
Rock v Stewartstown
Donaghmore v Drumragh
Strabane v Pomeroy
Tattyreagh v Aghaloo
Quarter-finals
Glenelly v Rock/Stewartstown
Strabane/Pomeroy v Tattyreagh/Aghalaoo
Castlederg v Donaghmore/Drumragh
Sperrin Og v Clann na nGael
Semi-finals
Castlederg/Donaghmore/Drumragh v Strabane/Pomeroy/Tattyreagh/Aghaloo
Sperrin Og v Clann na nGael v Glenelly/Rock/Stewartstown
Division Four
Quarter final
Naomh Eoghan v Drumquin
Semi-finals
Derrylaughan v Naomh Eoghan/Drumquin
Galbally v Owen Roes
