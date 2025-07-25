BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Draw made for Tyrone LGFA Championships

  • 25 July 2025
Carrickmore's Siofra Loughran attempts to collect the ball as St. Macartans Colleen McQuaid closes in during last year's Senior Championship Final.
We Are TyroneBy We Are Tyrone - 25 July 2025
THE draw was made for the Connollys of Moy Ladies Adult Championships on Tuesday evening at Garvaghey with defending senior champions St Macartans set to get their campaign underway against Dungannon.

Last year’s Intermediate winners Cookstown will face Coalisland in a Division One preliminary round clash, while 2024 Junior winners Beragh will take on Moy in their Division Two opener.

The full draw is as follows:

Division One

Preliminary Round

Errigal Ciaran v Omagh

Dungannon v St Macartans

Cookstown v Coalisland

Quarter-finals

Killeeshil v Cookstown/Coalisland

Moortown v Dungannon/St Macartans

Trillick v Carrickmore

Errigal Ciaran/Omagh v Cappagh

Semi-finals

Errigal Ciaran/Omagh/Cappagh v Trillick/Carrickmore

Killeeshil/Cookstown/Coalisland v Moortown/Dungannon/St Macartans

Division Two

Preliminary Round

Aghyaran v Fintona

Dromore v Clonoe

Moy v Beragh

Quarter-finals

Dromore/Clonoe v Aghyaran/Fintona

Kildress v Loughmacrroy

Badoney v Moy/Beragh

Edendork v Ardboe

Semi-finals

Kildress/Loughmacrory v Dromore/Clonoe/Aghyaran/Fintona

Badoney/Moy/Beragh v Edendork/Ardboe

Division Three

Preliminary round

Rock v Stewartstown

Donaghmore v Drumragh

Strabane v Pomeroy

Tattyreagh v Aghaloo

Quarter-finals

Glenelly v Rock/Stewartstown

Strabane/Pomeroy v Tattyreagh/Aghalaoo

Castlederg v Donaghmore/Drumragh

Sperrin Og v Clann na nGael

Semi-finals

Castlederg/Donaghmore/Drumragh v Strabane/Pomeroy/Tattyreagh/Aghaloo

Sperrin Og v Clann na nGael v Glenelly/Rock/Stewartstown

Division Four

Quarter final

Naomh Eoghan v Drumquin

Semi-finals

Derrylaughan v Naomh Eoghan/Drumquin

Galbally v Owen Roes

