THE Group draw has been held for the Tyrone pre-season club competitions which will commence on Sunday March 15th.

Last year saw the welcome return of the Jim Devlin Cup which was acclaimed as a success. Now the pre-season format has been expanded to cater for all clubs across Senior, Intermediate and Junior levels, with a view to letting players, managers and officials acclimatise to the batch of new football rules being implemented in 2025.

Division One and Two teams will combine for the group stages, which will consist of eight groups of four teams. The top eight teams will move to the last-eight for the Jim Devlin Cup, while the bottom eight will participate in the Frank O’Neill Club.

Division Three teams, meanwhile, will come together to play for the McGarrity Cup. The finals of all three competitions have been scheduled for the weekend of April 26/27.

Jim Devlin/ Frank O’Neill Cup Draws (Senior and Intermediate teams)

Group 1: Errigal Ciaran, Loughmacrory, Clonoe, Naomh Eoghan

Group 2: Dungannon, Omagh, Coalisland, Owen Roes

Group 3: Galbally, Pomeroy, Eglish, Beragh

Group 4: An Charraig Mhor, Edendork, Aghyaran, Fintona

Group 5: Killyclogher, Ardboe, Moy, Stewartstown

Group 6: Trillick, Gortin, Rock, Drumquin

Group 7: Dromore, Moortown, Greencastle, Aghaloo

Group 8: Donaghmore, Derrylaughan, Kildress, Killeeshil

McGarrity Cup (Junior teams)

Group 1: Cookstown, Clogher, Tattyreagh, Clann na nGael

Group 2: Drumragh, Glenelly, Derrytresk, Donaghmore III

Group 3: Eskra, Castlederg, Brackaville, Brocagh

Group 4: Augher, Strabane, Urney, Errigal Ciaran III, Omagh III