Dromintee see off Ardboe Minors in St Paul’s Tournament

ULSTER MINOR CLUB TOURNAMENT FIRST ROUND

Dromintee 2-15 Ardboe 1-11

A BREATHTAKING opening 11 minutes from Armagh side Dromintee, with Diarmaid O’Rourke pulling the strings, ensured safe passage to the semi-final of the St Paul’s competition at the expense of Tyrone Minor champions Ardboe on Sunday.

Ardboe will have left west Belfast with serious regrets as they ultimately left themselves too much to do after a poor start.

One of the favourites for the competition, Dromintee having been successful at All-Ireland feile level and more recently securing a Paul McGirr title, started the game with the breeze behind them.

Ardboe who entered the game with the benefit of a preliminary round win over Portglenone, won the throw-in and Davin McKeown released Darragh Devlin who drove forward but he pulled his shot wide.

Dromintee soon found their stride; Calvin Mooney opened the scoring the third minute with a confident strike from the right wing.

Dromintee secured the restart and Diarmaid O’Rourke steadied up to split the posts from beyond the arc.

O’Rourke who has been blighted with injury all season, which caused him to miss the Armagh decider, was on target again, as the lead stretched to four with five minutes on the clock. The first goal arrived in the eighth minute, again O’Rourke was influential. He received Oisin Byrne’s pass to release Ronan Martin who gave Shea McConville no chance.

Dromintee were in total control playing some lovely football, Oisin Byrne scored from close range to extend the lead to eight. With Ardboe reeling Dromintee struck the hammer blow.

O’Rourke picked up the break ball, and played in Martin, who combined with Fionn Toale who unselfishly allowed Oisin Byrne to apply the finish and the lead was 11 in as many minutes.

Ardboe got on the scoresheet when Darragh Devlin converted a free after the keeper received a back pass, but Jarlath O’Neill came up from defence to throw a lovely dummy and kick the point, as the game entered its second quarter. Calvin Mooney kicked his second of the contest to extend the lead before Ardboe eventually began to find their feet. Cahir McKeown and Darcy Mallon were both on target for the Tyrone men, before Darragh Devlin made it three in a row.

Ronan Martin got Dromintee’s first score in nine minutes before keeper James McBennett denied Ciaran McKeown, Darragh Devlin kicking a free kick as Ardboe went into the break trailing 2-8 0-5.

A more focused Ardboe emerged early from the changing rooms, with the necessary adjustments around the middle having the desired effect.

Davin McKeown and Jamie Concannon were winning more possession, as Ardboe made in roads into the nine point deficit. Devlin converted after Edan McCartney was foulled and from the resultant kick-out Devlin was once again on target. A third score of the half from Devlin, this time from a placed ball gave Ardboe renewed hope.

In the 38th minute Jamie Concannon made McBennett produce a super save after Ardboe drove forward. The Armagh side were glad of some respite as full back Conor Dunne converted a 45, after Mooney’s shot had been deflected wide.

Edan McCartney drove through the centre to kick a point before midfielder Keane McArdle missed a huge opportunity for his side’s third goal his shot going over the bar via the crossbar.

Darragh Devlin’s fourth free of the day reduced the lead to six with 12 minutes remaining and when Darcy Mallon won the kick out he fed Ruairi O’Neill who burst through the middle to fire past McBennett.

Ardboe poured forward and Darragh Muldoon almost levelled the game, but the keeper did well to smother his shot.

Ardboe did have further point opportunities but Devlin, Concannon and McKeown were guilty of poor shooting.

Fionn Toale stemmed the tide with a valuable point for Dromintee with six to go; Concannon bringing the deficit back to a major.

Dromintee regained their composure and began to be more intelligent in possession which resulted in a fisted point from Ronan Martin, turning down chance of a goal.

Martin finished with a further two scores, as Dromintee withstood a Ruairi O’Neill shot deflected wide and a claim for a late penalty, to win by seven with Keane McArdle completing the scoring.

Teams and Scorers

Ardboe: S McConville, R Forbes, Cahir McKeown (0-1), PJ Quinn, D Mallon (0-1), D McKeown capt, JP Doris, E McCartney (0-2), J Concannon (0-1), D Muldoon, Dylan Devlin, J Muldoon, Ciaran McKeown, Darragh Devlin(0-6, 0-4f), R O’Neill (1-0). Subs: O Coleman for Dylan Devlin.

Dromintee: J McBennett, J O’Neill (0-1), C Dunne (0-1, 1f), O Carnegie, Fergus Toale, T Fox, M O’Neill, C Laverty K McArdle (0-2), C Mooney (0-2), Fionn Toale, S Harris, R Martin (1-4), D O’Rourke (0-3), O Byrne (1-1). Sub: M Walker for Harris.