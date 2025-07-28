Dromore hot-shot Dillon scores 16 points against Moortown

Dromore 0-26 Moortown 1-12

A SIXTEEN point return from their young attacking star Padraig Dillon tasted sweet for Dromore supporters on Friday night as the new management team began their tenure on a winning note at Gardrum Park.

Former players Eoin McCusker and Paddy Montague have taken the reigns for the remainder of the season, following the departure of Jason Reilly, after four defeats on the bounce seen St Dympna’s slide down the Division One table.

However they bounced back to winning ways in comprehensive fashion here, completing blitzing their visitors from the midway mark of the first period.

At that stage a goal from Liam Lawn had eased Moortown into a three point lead, but for the subsequent half an hour, either side of the break, they were outscored 0-17 to 0-1, as the hosts wrested a firm grip on proceedings.

Dillon obviously led the way with that stunning scoring tally, which included six scores from play and a hat-trick of two point frees, but others likes Brian Gallagher, Odhran Rafferty and captain Niall Sludden also helped to spearhead the home side’s attacking assault.

Effective inside targetman Peter Devlin turned to steer over the opening score of the night for the visitors, with midfielder Rian Smith following suit shortly afterwards. Dromore were quite wasteful early on (five wides in the opening 10 minutes) but a fisted score by Rafferty and a Peter Teague free did draw them level.

Devlin and Gallagher then traded quality points, before a deft lay off from Devlin put the rampaging Lawn clear to beat Mark McGale in the Dromore goal on the quarter hour mark.

Given their recent slump in results, this body blow represented a test of Dromore’s resolve but the response was excellent as they upped the intensity levels.

Three frees converted by Dillon off the deck (including a two pointer) had their noses in front, with Andrew McGrath also floating over an excellent attempt.

Shea Lawn responded with a point at the other end, but Moortown had lost their earlier zip and cohesion. Dillon was now wreaking real damage and he twice split the posts with polished finishes from play and with the last kick of the half banged over another two point free.

He repeated the dose with another two point free on the resumption, with St Malachy’s struggling to quell the scoring flow. Niall Sludden, Oran Sludden and Brian Flanagan compounded the visitors misery with assured strikes over the black spot, as Dillon also routinely added to his total.

A two point free by Devlin, quickly followed up by smart swivel and turn by the big attacker just outside the 40m arc, handed Moortown a degree of optimism (0-20 to 1-8) but entering the last ten minutes there was little real doubt as to where the spoils were going.

While Rian Smith and Brian McLernon did raise white flags for the visitors, it was Dromore who finished with a flourish, sub Ronan McNabb jnr tagging on a brace of points, while that man Dillon also got in on the act with a couple more before the final whistle.

Scorers

Dromore: Padraig Dillon (0-16, 3tpf, 4f), Brian Gallagher (0-2), Ronan McNabb jnr (0-2), Oran Sludden, Andrew McGrath, Peter Teague Niall Sludden, Odhran Rafferty, Conor Colton (0-1 each)

Moortown: Peter Devlin (0-8,1tp,1tpf,2f), Liam Lawn (1-0), Rian Smith (0-2), Brian McLernon, Shea Lawn (0-1 each)

Teams

Dromore: Mark McGale, Conor O’Hara, Nathan McCarron, Cathal Colton, Aidan Colton, Peter Teague, Brian Gallagher, Ciaran McCoy, Odhran Rafferty, Ronan McHugh snr, Niall Sludden, Tomas McCarron, Andrew McGrath, Oran Sludden, Padraig Dillon. Subs used: Ronan McNabb jnr for A McGrath (43mins), Sean McNabb for T McCarron (47), Conor Colton for R McNabb snr (49), Caolan McCarron for Cathal Colton (49)

Moortown: Blaine Ryan, Connor McVeigh, Christopher McGuigan, Sean Paul Quinn, Connor Quinn, Brian McLernon, Tarlach Quinn, Sean Kelly, Rian Smith, Liam Lawn, Shea Lawn, Matthew Conlon, Paul Quinn, Peter Devlin, Dara McNally. Subs used: Ryan Kelly for P Quinn (38mins), Matthew Hurl for D McNally (46)

Referee: Sean Devenney (Drumquin)