Drumquin and Galbally Ladies to meet again for silverware

LADIES ALL-COUNTY LEAGUES ROUND-UP

THERE’S a repeat of the recent Division 4 Championship final on the cards this weekend as both Galbally and Drumquin eased through to the league decider with comfortable semi-final wins.

The Pearses beat Naomh Eoghan with a solid performance. Niamh Donnelly, Mary Traynor, Ciara Kelly and Rachel Kelly were among the goals in what was a one sided affair,

Drumquin meanwhile hit eight goals as they beat Derrylaughan. This tie went as expected but great credit to the Kevin Barrys who bagged four goals of their own. This year is all about establishing a ladies football club up at their lough shore berth.

For Drumquin Sara Louise Mc Laughlin and Sarah McCusker both scored 1-5 apiece with Aine Mc Menamin, Muireann Donnelly, Aoibhinn Rodgers, Zara Hemphill and Dani Lynch also among the goals as they kept alive their hopes of a Junior B double.

The Tones claimed the Championship in a thriller a fortnight ago although Galbally were aggrieved that a late penalty shout went against them after Ciara Donnelly went to ground in the large square. They will be well motivated to gain revenge this weekend although the well drilled Tones will start as favourites.

In Divsions 1, 2 and 3 there is further league action in the coming days ahead of Ulster club action for Errigal Ciaran, Aghayaran and Drumragh.

Last Sunday confirmed that both Moortown and Cookstown are relegated to Division Two next serason. Dungannon eased to a win over St Malachys. Aine McNulty and Hannah Cavlin joined Faye Loughran on the Clarkes scoreboard with good performances also from Cara Pinkerton, Niamh Moore and Cora McGrath as the Dungannon side ensured a top four finish.

Cappagh, who had hovered around the drop zone throughout the year, moved away from danger with a victory against Coalisland who to their credit have done well in the top tier in their debut season.

Killeeshil had to settle for a draw against Omagh. Goals from Emer Cunningham and Cara Mc Crossan proved key for the St Enda’s who will be happy with a top half finish.

Errigal Ciaran still have an eye on the double and with games in hand they are well placed to secure that top four spot. Last weekend the Dunmoyle side edged a tense game against Carrickmore, Sorcha Gormley and Katie Marley among the scorers for Carmen.

Carrickmore are likely to drop out of the top four with Errigal and St Macartan’s all with games in hand although it may not be clear cut as Errigal face both Macartans and table toppers Trillick who have been kicking their heels now for several weeks.

There is some matches still outstanding in Division Two. Loughmacrory, beaten in the championship semi-final, still lead the way in the second tier with games against Beragh and champions St Davog’s to play.

Moy, Aghyaran and Edendork are all still in the top four mix with Kildress (who beat Ardboe at the weekend) and the Lough, although Edendork have completed their programme with 22 points.

Several teams around them can all finish level on points while at the bottom Fintona look doomed but with three games to play three wins could save their status. Ardboe, currently third from bottom have finished with nine points, Beragh are on six points after their win against Dromore with two games left, the Pearses have a single point with those three games to come. So a tight finish is guaranteed with Fintona also set to go head to head with Beragh.

Sperrin Og play league leaders Castlederg in Division three and a win for the Greencastle girls will give them a real opportunity to nail a top four spot with another game to go as Strabane have finished with 24 points. The St Eugene’s and Drumragh are assured of places at the top whatever happens.