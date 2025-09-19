Drumquin and Galbally progress to Ladies Div 4 C’ship Final

LADIES DIVISION FOUR CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINALS

Drumquin 10-21 Derrylaughan 1-5

THE Tones overcame a spirited Derrylaughan team who were making their championship debut at Greencastle on Saturday.

These two teams took to the field with the knowledge that Galbally had already booked their ticket for the Division Four Championship Final and as it transpired, Drumquin made it through in impressive fashion but the Kevin Barry’s can take great credit too for their efforts on the day.

It was a landmark occasion for the loughshore ladies team as they graced the championship for the inaugural time.

Drumquin ran out clear winners on the scoreboard but the young Kevin Barry’s team tried hard throughout and showed the sort of battling spirit that bodes well for the future.

Seanin Gervin had the honour of netting a first Championship goal for Derrylaughan ladies when she finished home a great shot. Seanin Gervin, Blaithin McCourt and company plus all the players, management, officials and supporters can take well a well deserved bow in helping to bring about the dawn of a new era down Derrylaughan way.

For Drumquin’s part, the Tones maintained their good Championship form to clinch a place in the decider with Galbally. Muireann Donnelly and Aine McMenamin both scored three goals while Sarah Louise McLaughlin found the net twice and also sent over seven points. Sarah McCusker and Jolene McMenamin got Drumragh’s remaining goals.

Galbally 4-20 Owen Roes 1-5

THE Roes and Pearses met on Thursday evening in Greencastle where Galbally ran out clear winners on the scoreboard over a battling North Tyrone team.

Both sides settled down to play some appealing football on the night but Galbally had a good edge from early doors and the Pearses made some sustained spells of pressure count.

Their first half goal was scored by Rachel Kelly while Eilis Tally and Mary Traynor kept turning the scoreboard over at a regular rate as they led 1-15 to 0-3 at the break.

Points were converted from various angles as Galbally put daylight between the teams in decisive style, Ciara Kelly and Niamh Donnelly also impressing

In the second period they took further goal opportunities through Eilis Tally (two) and Mary Traynor as they steadily worked their way into a match winning position.

Galbally’s combination play and overall effectiveness remained steadfast as the Pearses became the first team to clinch a final place in this season’s ladies championship.

It was a challenging contest for Owen Roes but the North Tyrone girls continued to play with diligence and kept their effort levels up until the conclusion of play. Owen Roes managed to find the net during proceedings too from Leah Craig (who scored 1-3) while Kirstie McFadden got their other two points.

Defensively Racheda Kelly, Jenna Porter, Taylor Lee O’Neill and Ciara Kennedy put in admirable shifts but they couldn’t match strides score wise with the Galbally girls despite lots of drive and effort on their behalf.