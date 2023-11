Drumquin 1-11 Castlederg 1-9 (aet)

Drumquin collected the Grade 4 Under-14 Championship title in the most dramatic of circumstances at Aghyaran on Saturday afternoon when they edged out Castlederg in a contest that required extra time.

A low scoring contest in normal time really ignited during extra time with Castlederg coming from behind to hit the front with a late goal only to be outdone by a Drumquin major with the last kick of the game.

It was the Wolfe Tones who dominated the early exchanges and they raced into a three point lead inside ten minutes thanks to scores from Daire McCaffrey (2) and Sean Gormley. They failed to register for the rest of the opening period though as Castlederg got on top.

Aston Hoines opened their account and after Seanie McMenamin had added a score substitute Corin Donaghy levelled matters. Castlederg were playing some good football at this stage with a Kian McMenamin free putting them in front before centre half back Oisin Harvey had the final say of the half to leave it 0-5 to 0-3 at the interval.

Impressive midfielder Daithi McKay opened the second half scoring for Drumquin and by the 11th minute the sides were level after half back Joe O’Kane had split the posts. Castlederg were then dealt a blow when they had John Gallagher sent off but they hit the front again with what proved to be their only score of the second half through Aidan Gallagher.

Cillian Mallon made it 0-6 apiece and it remained that way in normal time despite both sides having opportunities to win it.

In the first half of extra time Castlederg twice got their noses in front via Donaghy but on both occasions Gormley and McCaffrey levelled matters before Mallon gave Drumquin a slender 0-9 to 0-8 advantage at the turnaround.

At the start of the second period of extra time Donaghy and Gormley exchanged points before O’Kane left two between them. In a tight game it looked a good lead but the drama was kept for the closing seconds.

Castlederg defender Harvey found Caiden Harold who charged through to thump an unstoppable shot to the top corner of the net. It looked like being the winning score but there was to be one last twist to proceedings as straight from the kick out the ball was transferred to McKay who won it for his club when firing to the net.