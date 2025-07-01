Drumquin win over Killeeshil shrouded in controversy

Killeeshil 1-13 Drumquin 0-17

KILLEESHIL are still seeking their first points of this Division Two campaign but after a single point loss at home to Drumquin they could be forgiven for feeling hard done by!

A first half point from the St Mary’s totted up by both clubs and neutrals was chalked off by the referee at the break, who confirmed it was 13-9, not 13-10 to the visitors.

A three-point gap proved to be four and of course the point that wasn’t was the difference at the end of a terse contest that produced a flurry of yellow cards and a red card for Killeeshil’s influential midfielder Dillion O’Neill with five minutes left as the challenges came thick and fast on a breezy humid night.

Both teams had enjoyed some good passages of play with plenty of movement and craft from two sides in need of points. The Tones’ Finnen Patterson proved a handful in an attacking role, Oisin Gormley was very comfortable on the ball as Eoin Skelton and Daniel Patterson kept things tight at the back.

Throughout the game Patrick McMullan and O’Neill done their bit to carve open the Drumquin defence, Michael Carty and Conall Monaghan drove at the visitors although the hosts did fail to capitalise on several misguided kick outs that should have been punished more ruthlessly while they also had a goal ruled out.

Assisted by the breeze, Ronan Strain fired over the first point within a minute, quickly added to by a fine two point free from Gormley.

And they found themselves four up within four minutes when Patterson sent Frankie Mc Alynn in for a point. Despite two points from the left by Michael O’Neill it was Drumquin who maintained their dominance with another Gormley minor.

As the game wore on it was the home side who clawed their way back. McMullan dropped over a free and from the kick out Sean Russell teed up Dillon O’Neill for a well worked point.

Gormley responded with a 45-metre kick but O’Neill fired over for Killeeshil before another poor kick out was collected by half back Monaghan who sent Conor McCool in for a well-taken equaliser.

Drumquin goalkeeper Enda Gormley made a stunning double save to deny Monaghan and O’Neill but the visiting stopper could do little as Michael O’Neill nudged the hosts ahead on 19 minute before a tidy move allowed Luke Donnelly in to put the hosts up by two.

The Tones steadied things, McAlynn carved open the St Mary’s defence for a point quickly followed by a brace of two pointers from Gormley and Strain. Further contributions of Patterson and McAlynn had the visitors four up.

Points apiece from McMullan and Gormley on the restart kept things tight while four St Mary’s players picked up yellow cards as the level of intensity increased.

Gary Reilly had a punched effort at the back post saved by Gormley but the Killeeshil full forward was on hand to slam home a goal minutes later as Carty pointed to leave it a one point game.

The hosts went close for a second goal when Donnelly’s initial shot spun the way of O’Neill and he glanced his shot wide. Cathain Colton steadied the Drumquin nerves with a well-taken point as an angled free kick from Gormley opened their advantage to three heading down the closing straight.

A second yellow followed by red came for O’Neill but it was Killeeshil who pressed hard to get something from the game.

Carty worked himself a score by cutting through the pocket before visiting defender Daniel Patterson scooped the ball off the line to deny the home side a certain goal.

Reilly raised a late white flag but it was too late to salvage a share of the spoils as Drumquin recorded their second win of this intermediate season.

Scorers

Killeeshil: Gary Reilly 1-1, Michael O’Neill 0-4, Patrick Mc Mullan 0-3, Michael Carty 0-2, Conor Mc Cool, Dillion O’Neill and Luke Donnelly 0-1 each

Drumquin: Oisin Gormley 0-9 (3 t/p) Ronan Strain 0-4 (1t/p) Frankie Mc Alynn 0-2, Finnen Patterson and Cathain Colton 0-1 each

Teams

Killeeshil: Ciaran Reilly, Adam Mc Connell, Mark Donnelly, Liam Traynor, Eoin Neill, Conall Monaghan, Michael Carty, Patrick Mc Mullan, Dillion O’Neill, Conor Mc Cool, Mark Monaghan, Sean Russell, Luke Donnelly, Gary Reilly, Michael O’Neill. Subs: Ruairi O’Neill For Russell,

Drumquin: Enda Gormley, Finnen Patterson, Eoin Skelton, Oisin McMenamin, Padraic Rodgers, Daniel Patterson, Stephen Gormley, Finn Glacken, Oisin Gormley, Cormac Donnelly, Ronan Strain, Cathain Colton, Frankie McAlynn, Sean McDonagh, Matthew McDermott: Subs: Owen Rodgers for McDermott, Cormac Mullan for McMenamin

Referee: Justin McKenna