Drumragh and Glenelly among Ladies Div 3 C’ship winners

LADIES DIVISION THREE CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINALS

Castlederg 2-8 Drumragh 3-8

THE extra goal scored among five overall registered during the match helped Drumragh complete their second championship success within a week as they overcame a resolute Castlederg side at Marius McHugh Memorial Park.

Advertisement

A preliminary round win the week before earned Drumragh this meeting with Castlederg and pre-match predictions for a close contest certainly proved accurate. It was a good battle from start to finish and Castlederg certainly asked questions of Drumragh as the two teams chased that coveted semi-final place

Neither team shirked from the issue and gave their all over a very competitive hour of football. Drumragh showed ahead by one point at the interval on a scoreline of 1-4 to 1-3, the away goal coming from a retaken penalty in reply to an opening goal from a penalty as well by the St Eugene’s.

Castlederg responded well in the second half and the St Eugene girls worked their way narrowly in front inside the closing ten minutes but Drumragh’s third goal of the game turned things round for the Sarsfields.

St Eugene’s scored a brace of goals and matched the eight-point return of their opponents. Drumragh, though, chalked up three goals on the scoreboard and continue to the next stage of their journey. Players like Aine McManus, Beth Donaghy, Rhianna Mullen and company will be hoping that the team’s good form holds up as the Sarsfields strive to make more impact on the competition.

St Joseph’s turn on the power

Rock 3-6 Glenelly 4-17

GLENELLY stayed on track in the race for Championship honours with this eye-catching away win against Rock on Sunday evening.

Advertisement

The St Patrick’s and St Joseph’s met in Rock for a game that was expected to be a well contested one. Rock definitely staged a brave display as the St Patrick’s endeavoured to thwart the sharpness of the St Joseph’s forward unit. That was easier said than done but Rock can take credit for their commendable efforts on their evening and they still managed to chalk up 3-6 at the opposite end of the park.

Rock lagged behind in regard to points chalked up overall but the St Patrick girls managed to fire home three goals as play progressed. Those goals came courtesy of Niamh Lagan, Maddy Corr and Laura Kilpatrick who all put in solid performances for Rock alongside their team-mates.

Glenelly, though, carried the more potent threat up front and their 4-16 return reflected this. Siobhan Sheerin scored three goals and five points plus Maria Kennedy contributed 1-5 as the St Joseph’s set the tone for a productive day of football on their behalf.

Maria O’Hagan and Maura Kirk landed two points each for Glenelly, whereas single scores were provided by Emma Kirk, Ciara Kennedy and Maebh McKeown as the St Joseph’s established a winning platform on the scoreboard.

Strabane stride into semi-finals

Strabane 4-16 Aghaloo 2-7

SUNDAY’S quarter-final tie at Pairc Mhic Sioghair in Strabane went the way of the home team who continued their good form with victory over Aghaloo.

Both these teams came through preliminary round contests seven days or so beforehand and Strabane had home advantage.

Aghaloo put in a decent shift during this match and the team tried to remain in contention. Ultimately, though, Strabane held the upperhand on the scoreboard front and they were able to establish a comfortable enough cushion in that respect.

Tori McElroy topped the Strabane score charts here as McElroy struck for three goals plus she fired four points into the mix as well. That contribution built a solid foundation for Strabane but Aghaloo did score two goals and kept up the quest for further scores.

Strabane were winning that bit more in percentage possession terms and they had five other players on the scoreboard alongside Tori McElroy’s lead contribution. Michella Moss scored 1-2 and Crystal Crossan sent over five points. Rachel Holland(0-1), Ellen McDermott(0-2) and Zara O’Hagan(0-2) completed the host team’s scoreboard account.

Goal surge from Sperrin Og

Sperrin Og 10-15 Clann na nGae l1-5

THE goals flowed in Greencastle on Friday evening as Sperrin Og ladies chalked up an impressive victory over Clann na nGael in the Division Three championship last eight.

It turned out to be a tough evening for a Clann na nGael side that still tried hard all the way. They encountered a Sperrin Og team in fine form and with more than a keen eye for goal on the day. The scoreboard finished with a lop-sided look to it, mainly on the goal count, although Sperrin Og also added several well-taken points into the bargain.

Clann na nGael did find the net once themselves but it was an uphill struggle as Sperrin Og enjoyed a very productive time in the attacking zone at the other end of the field. Clann na nGael were impressive and their effective combination play proved to be one of several key factors that helped propel them to an emphatic victory.

The game slipped from Clann na nGael’s reach as the Sperrin Og scores rained in and the Greencastle based team had matters well under control as the match unfolded very much in their favour.

Semi-Final Previews

DRUMQUIN and Drumragh meet in what promises to be an intense semi-final. The Sarsfields edged out favourites Castlederg by three points, while the Sigersons had plenty to spare against Aghaloo.

Tori McElroy, who briefly returned to county colours this year, has been key for Strabane, scoring 3-4 in the quarter-final.

Michaella Moss, Crystal Crossan, and Zara O’Hagan have also impressed, and Drumragh will be well aware of their quality. Joanne Barrett leads the defence, with Rhianne Monaghan, Beth Donaghy, and Dana Coyle excelling all season.

Sperrin Og face Glenelly, with their resurgence linked to the return of Niamh O’Neill, who immediately made an impact for Tyrone and Greencastle after returning from Australia.

Dropping to junior football hasn’t slowed Sperrin Og, and promotion would be a big boost. Glenelly have also improved with Siobhan Sheerin back at a key time. She and O’Neill travelled ‘down under’ together, and Sheerin has shone with Ulster rugby and Clogher Valley. Both teams have plenty of ability, and the derby feel makes this tie even more compelling.

Div 4 Quarter-Final

Tones too strong

Naomh Eoghan 1-2 Drumquin 3-17

DRUMQUIN qualified for the Division Four Championship last four with this convincing win at the expense of Naomh Eoghan in Newtownstewart on Saturday.

Naomh Eoghan showed spirit as they tried to hold Drumquin at bay but the Tones turned the scoreboard over at a regular rate. The home girls found scores tougher to come by and they couldn’t keep in touch with the away side.

The Tones soon settled into scoring mode and they made their mark on proceedings with a series of productive attacks. Naomh Eoghan were unable to find a sustained response as Drumquin strung together a number of tidy moves that yielded a good supply of scores to bolster their grip.

Sarah Louise McLaughlin supplied 1-7 for the ToneS, with Muireann Donnelly getting 1-2 and Aoibheann Rodgers claiming the other Drumquin goal as the Tones tightened their hold on proceedings. Sarah McCusker sent over three points plus Maebh Donnelly and Jolene McMenamin both scored 0-2 on Drumquin’s behalf. Sophie Coll was on target with a point for the visitors as well.

Drumquin thus move forward to the last four of the competition where they take on Derrylaughan this weekend. The Tones are aiming to make it through into the decider but they know that Derrylaughan represent a good test.