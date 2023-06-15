Drumragh Juveniles claim League title

DRUMRAGH 3-9 STEWARTSTOWN 0-13

DRUMRAGH and Stewartstown did battle at Garvaghey on Saturday morning for the U16 Grade 3 league title and at the end of an entertaining encounter it was the young Sarsfields who took the spoils.

On the day Stewartstown scored more times than their opponents but it was Drumragh’s ability to get goals that ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The winners enjoyed a dream start with man of the match Conor Gormley and midfielder Turlough Collins both finding the net within three minutes of the strart of the game. Gormley then tagged on a point before the Harps got up and running with a trio of scores from Michael Hughes.

Gormley and Hughes then traded points before Stewartstown began to come into the contest more with scores from Hughes and full forward Rian Biggs (2). Gormley then converted a Drumragh free but it was Hughes who had the final say of the half for Stewartstown to leave it 2-3 to 0-7 at the interval.

The second half was less than sixty seconds old when Stewartstown were awarded a penalty but Biggs’ effort clipped the bar and went over for a point. In the third minute though Stewartstown were level through centre half forward Conan McCullagh but they were never able to get their noses in front.

In the 38th minute a Collins goal gave Drumragh a lead that they were never to lose before Hughes and Aidan McCarney swapped points to leave it 3-4 to 0-10 at the three quarter mark.

Hughes then closed the gap further but crucially it was Drumragh who got the next three points via McCarney, Dylan Lowry and Gormley to give themselves some breathing space. A Hughes brace though kept Stewartstown in the hunt but Drumragh weren’t to be denied with team Captain Lowry getting their last score.