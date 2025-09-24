Drumragh Ladies dazzle in history-making victory

LADIES DIVISION THREE CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Drumragh 3-9 Sperrin Óg 3-5

By Niall Gartland

Advertisement

IF you’re going to go out and make history, you may as well do it in style. Drumragh ladies claimed their first ever Junior Championship title at ‘A’ level with Saturday’s victory over Sperrin Óg, and they belied the blustery conditions with a performance of real poise and precision on the big day.

Aside from all the other considerations, redemption was at stake for the Sarsfields, having lost last year’s Junior Championship showdown narrowly to Beragh. Just making it back to another final was a noteworthy feat in itself, but they still had to go out and finish the job.

They were never going to get it easy against a gallant Sperrin Óg, and this was a ferociously contested battle in the best possible sense, but Drumragh were so well-rounded and their smooth and varied attacking play cracked open the lock to a historic title triumph.

The opening 10 minutes gave something of a false impression of what exactly lay in store as Drumragh surged into a commanding 2-2 to no score lead. Neamh Cleary got the first score of the day, followed up by a superbly finshed goal by Rihanna Mullin from a tricky position.

And when Rhianna Barrett’s effort from distance found itself dropping into the net, it looked like it was just going to be one of those forgettable days for their opponents Sperrin Óg.

Drumragh compounded their ever-increasing advantage with a point from Mullin, but their opponents started to impose themselves on the game. Diligient and determined tackling from Emma McElearney and Aisling Fox caught the eye, and then two goals in the space of five minutes well and truly kickstarted their efforts.

Niamh O’Neill and Caoimhe Warnock’s determined build-up play culminated in a Alice McGlinchey goal , and more was to follow as Tyrone star O’Neill tore through the Drumragh defence before slamming the ball to the net.

Advertisement

Sperrin Óg now found themselves with all the momentum and drew level following frees from O’Neill and the influential Caislin Tracey, but Drumragh found a second wind in the final stages of the half and rattled off four scores in as many minutes from Beth Donaghy, Aine McManus, Dana Coyle and Rihanna Mullin, whose goal-bound save was tipped over the bar by Niamh Conway.

After all that, Drumragh led by 2-6 to 2-2 at the interval and it really was anybody’s game. Sperrin Óg now had the wind advantage and got the first point of the second-half via O’Neill, but the Sarsfields looked so slick and purposeful in their forays forward and got their third goal of the game when Caoimhe McCarron was on hand after an impressive team move.

Genevieve Norris made it 3-7 to 2-3 with 36 minutes gone, after which there was a 15-minute spell without a point at either end of the pitch. Not that it was poor viewing though – both teams were giving it absolutely everything and a couple of potential goal-chances were averted thanks to some impressive last-ditch defending.

Sperrin Óg broke the deadlock with a superb effort from O’Neill with 50 minutes on the clock, but Drumragh responded with a superbly worked score, Rhianna Mullin splitting the posts after a daring raid forward.

Drumragh’s attacking play was really commendable, even if it didn’t always yield scores, with the likes of Beth Donaghy, Aine McManus, Coblaith McKenna and Dana Coyle particularly involved as they tried to put the game beyond reach.

Coyle landed a brilliant score in injury time as they pushed for home, but Sperrin Óg summoned one last big effort in the final few minutes. Claire Tuohey did exceedingly well to find the net after a superb through-ball by O’Neill. O’Neill then added a point but Drumragh had done enough to seal a long-awaited title success.

Scorers

Drumragh: Rihanna Mullin (1-2), Rhianna Barrett (1-1), Caoimhe McCarron (1-0), Dana Coyle (0-2), Neamh Cleary, Genevieve Norris and Aine McManus (0-1 each), Beth Donaghy (0-1f)

Sperrin Óg: Niamh O’Neill (1-4, 1f), Alice McGlinchey and Claire Tuohey (1-0 each), Caislin Tracey (0-1f)

Teams

Drumragh: Julieanne Quinn, Caitlin McCarron, Mia Gallagher, Niamh Colton, Evie Gallagher, Coblaith McKenna, Grace O’Neill, Neamh Cleary, Aine McManus, Jemma Barrett, Dana Coyle, Rihanna Mullin, Beth Donaghy, Caoimhe McCarron, Rhianna Barrett. Subs: Geneviev Norris for Barrett

Sperrin Óg: Niamh Conway, Caoileann Maguire, Aisling Fox, Caitai Warnock, Emma McElearney, Rebecca Coyle, Aileen Tuohey, Orla Warnock, Caoimhe Warnock, Ciara Rafferty, Alice McGlinchey, Leah McGuigan, Caislin Tracey, Niamh O’Neill, Helen McKenna. Subs: Claire Tuohey for McGlinchey, Elesha Kennedy for Rafferty, Katie Rose Donnelly for McGuigan, Laoise Teague for Caoimhe Warnock

Referee: Odhran Gallen