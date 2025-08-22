Drumragh Minors set for Sunday’s showdown

By Niall Gartland

THE significance of Sunday’s Grade Two showdown can’t be overstated for Drumragh Sarsfields, and manager Darren Baxter’s impassioned message to the players is to go out tand give it absolutely everything.

Drumragh will face off against a talented Loughmacrory team for the Grade Two Minor Championship title, and although they may go in as underdogs, they know a thing or two about winning big matches.

Advertisement

This particular team won a Grade Three U16 League and Championship double in 2023 and followed it up with another league title triumph this time last year.

Hopes were therefore high that they could hold their own at Grade Two level, and that’s exactly how it’s panned out, finishing fourth in the league table and overcoming Galbally and Coalisland en route to Sunday’s big final.

Darren Baxter, a former senior manager at the club, said: “This team came from Grade Three, where we enjoyed some success, so we thought they were well-ready for Grade Two at minor level.

“We regrouped after losing a league quarter-final very narrowly and got the heads down for the championship.

“We beat Galbally away from home in the quarter-final, and we got a bit of impetus from that. It wasn’t a handy game so it gave us confidence. Then we beat Coalisland so I think we’ve definitely earned our place in the final.”

There’s obviously a bigger picture at play at underage teams across the country, the hope being that it will translate into success as adult level. For now though, it’s all about Sunday and Baxter hopes they play to their potential on such an important day.

“That’s what we’ve been saying – it’s about preparing as well as can, enjoying the occasion, being the best version of yourself, and results hopefully will take care of themselves.

Advertisement

“To be fair they’ve been brilliant – they’ve stuck at it even after they’ve suffered a few setbacks, and we’d be hopeful with this group that a fair number of them will progress to play adult football for Drumragh.”

Baxter, who manages the minors alongside Fergal McCarney, Damien Mullin and Martin Taggart, also wished to express his thanks to Drumragh’s hard-working and forward-thinking committee ahead of their championship showdown.

“Everyone’s delighted around the club that we’re in the final. The boys have shown great commitment though it’s obviously a massive challenge – Loughmacrory are the benchmark for this grade. In saying that we’re preparing as best we can.

“Behind the scenes the committee has done a tremendous amount of work – the secretary Donna Walsh in particular has been brilliant for this group. They put everything in place for us and there’s a strong belief that we’re all heading in the right direction.”