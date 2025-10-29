Drumragh Ladies motor away from Devenish after the break

ULSTER LADIES JUNIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

Devenish 0-2 Drumragh 1-9

By Martin McBrien

Advertisement

DRUMRAGH came on strong in the second half to easily dispatch with a lacklustre Devenish on Sunday afternoon at St Mary’s Park in Garrison, ten points the margin of victory at the finish up.

While this game may not long be remembered for the quality of football it produced, it will surely be notable for the incredible 0-0 to 0-0 scoreline at the break. Devenish had been playing with the difficult first-half elements advantage but this just wasn’t to be the Garrison girls’ day, nothing going right from the start from their perspective.

Their first half cause certainly wasn’t helped by the early double blows of losing two key forwards, first Ellen O’Flanagan forced off by a serious tenth minute arm injury, while Rebecca McGowan was sin binned.

Overall though, Drumragh were the better team. The Sarsfields girls set out their stall from the start, electing to play against the wind after winning the toss and immediately going about stifling Devenish to telling effect.

With experienced duo, Niamh Cleary and Grace O’Neill, to the fore, the Drumragh defence were able to completely snuff out the Devenish forward threat.

Throughout the half, the Fermanagh champions really struggled with the conditions and at times forced into wayward shooting, they were unable to register a single score with the advantage of the wind. Drumragh tails were certainly up for the second half and they started on the front foot, with the first score of the match arriving inside 60 seconds through Clare McGread.

To their credit, Devenish responded through Hannah Murphy but it was to be an uphill struggle from there on, especially after Drumragh then rattled the Devenish net with a very well worked goal, with McGread finishing low to the corner of the net.

Advertisement

A few quick scores followed from Dana Coyle, Beth Donaghy and the impressive Rihanna Mullin (3) to further widen the gap.

Devenish did fight gallantly throughout but crucially, their goal scoring threat which had served them very well during the Fermanagh championship never materialised. Hannah Murphy then added a second home point, before two points from Mullin closed out the scoring.

Best for Drumragh were Grace O’Neill and Mia Gallagher in defence, with Niamh Cleary in midfield showing all her experience, Dana Coyle, Rihanna Mullin and Clare McGread impressive upfront.

Fionnuala Maguire and Colleen O’Brien in defence, with Hannah Murphy, Aisling Maguire and Shauna Hamilton upfront were the leading Devenish performers in what was a gruelling experience.

Drumragh now progress to play Cavan Gaels in the semi final on Saturday when they will have the benefit of home advantage.