HISTORY was made this afternoon as Drumragh Sarsfields won promotion to Intermediate ranks for the first time in two decades.

Defender, Barry Fitzgerald, wrote his name into Sarsfields folklore at Pearse Park in Galbally yesterday afternoon when he popped up with the winning point with the very last kick of the game. It was a score which gave the club promotion to Intermediate football and sends Killeeshil down to Junior ranks.

It was an unbelievable turnaround by the winners who looked to have it all to do in the third quarter when they trailed by six points. At that stage their management rolled the dice with a triple substitute and two of those players namely Tommy Murphy and Daniel O’Neill got their goals as for the second week running in playoffs; the Sarsfields bench contributed a telling tally of seven points between them.

Advertisement

Murphy’s goal came with three minutes to go and it put them a point in front only for Tomas Hoy to equalise and we looked set for extra time until Fitzgerald had the final say.

In the other promotion playoff Moy defeated Aghyaran to reach the Division One/Two promotion final for a place in senior ranks for 2024.

The Moy led cmfortably at half-time before Ronan McHugh and Ronan McNamee spearheaded a spirited St Davog’s revival.

But it was Moy who held out to progress to meet Coalisland next weekend for a place in the senior ranks for 2024.