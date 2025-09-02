Dungannon Ladies down the reigning champions St Macs

LADIES DIV ONE CHAMPIONSHIP PREM RD

Dungannon 2-8 St Macartans 0-13

By Damien Donnelly

DUNGANNON ladies announced their clear intentions to be Senior Championship contenders when holding off a late rally by St Macartan’s at O’Neill Park on Thursday night.

Thursday’s tussle saw Dungannon try to translate good league form onto the knock-out stage and they were successful as Dungannon denied a St Macartan’s side who have a fine championship record over recent times.

Two first half goals from full-forward Aine McNulty, arriving inside the space of three minutes, helped the Thomas Clarkes establish a chasm on the scoreboard that St Macartan’s could not bridge despite their endeavours to try and salvage the situation.

The home team led at half-time 2-5 to 0-6 but St Macartan’s enjoyed the better of the second half score exchanges as they gradually whittled away at Dungannon’s advantage. The latter team’s defence, though, put in some excellent blocks as keeper Marcie Martins and company provided good protection to help their team get over the line.

St Macartan’s will be disappointed to exit a competition that they have consistently challenged for, but they are determined to regroup and bounce back. Meantime, the Clarkes camp can plan for the quarters as they try and clear the next hurdle ahead along the championship course.

Aine McNulty took both of her goals very well in Thursday’s game, as well as adding a point for good measure. Hannah Cavlan was one of the players to look sharp too; Cavlan landing a point in this half plus the influential duo of Beth Jones (0-1) and Aoife McGahan (0-2) sent over scores as well.

St Macartans started play in reasonable fashion before those two goals changed the script. During the opening half, Cathy Maguire was on target with two points plus Colleen McQuaid claimed a brace of points alongside double scores from Slaine McCarroll.

The Clogher Valley girls faced into the last 30 minutes five points behind and that became six when Niamh Moore pointed in the 34th minute. Cathy Maguire, however, pulled a point back for St Macartan’s and Slaine McCarroll reduced the gap to four by the 42nd minute.

Cadhla McCarroll brought St Macartans within three as the closing quarter dawned but a Faye Loughran free got Dungannon moving again scoreboard wise.

Faye Loughran followed up with a further free as Dungannon led by 2-8 to 0-9 with nine minutes remaining. That was to be their last score as they had to defend tenaciously to withstand a closing flurry of attacks by St Macartans.

Chloe McCaffrey went on a few surging runs at the Dungannon defence, Maura McMenamin and team-mates pushing forward with purpose as well. McCaffrey and Marie Treanor had efforts to cut the deficit to three.

St Macartans still strove to rescue the tie but time was against them. Chloe McCaffrey landed a free and McCaffrey then repeated the feat but Dungannon had done enough to seal a quarter-final place.

Teams & Scorers

Dungannon: Marcie Martins, Catriona Ferran, Mary Cassidy, Becky Santos, Ella Hughes, Molly Loughran, Clare Pinkerton, Meabh Mallon, Faye Loughran(0-2), Niamh Moore(0-1), Cara Pinkerton, Beth Jones(0-1), Cora McGrath, Aine McNulty 2-1, Hannah Cavlan(0-1). Subs: Ava Devine, Aoife McGahan(0-2), Cait McNulty.

St Macartans: Aoife McNelis, Eirinn McKenna, Tara Meabh McCarroll, Grainne McKenna, Slaine McCarroll(0-3), Marie Treanor(0-1), Aine Arkinson, Tara O’Hagan, Shauna O’Hagan, Michaela Woods, Colleen McQuaid(0-2), Zara McAnespy, Maura McMenamin, Cadhla McCarroll(0-1), Chloe McCaffrey(0-3). Subs: Kinga Bartizak, Cathy Maguire(0-3), Paula McNulty.

Referee: Jude Dixon, Glen, Co Derry