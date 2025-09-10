Dungannon Ladies march past Moortwon into last four

LADIES DIVISION ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

Dungannon 1-15 Moortown 0-10

DUNGANNON booked their place in the semi-finals of the ladies Division One Championship with eight points to spare in the end over a Moortown side that did keep themselves in what was always going to be a tough contest for the St Malachy’s.

Advertisement

Creating very little over the hour on the Loughshore, Moortown were always on the backfoot with Mary Cassidy outstanding at the back, and Meabh Mallon and Beth Jones excellent.

Sarah Devlin and Emma Murphy at full forward did carry a threat at times, but the Clarkes carried the favourites tag with ease and were fully deserved winners.

Mallon and midfield partner Cora McGrath were the engine room and controlled the game. Cassidy dominated the full back line with Jones leading the half back line, steering her side on the front foot throughout.

Moortown now find themselves in a relegation battle as the league comes to a conclusion.

Leading by four at the break, 0-8 to 0-4, Dungannon were comfortable on the ball with Aine McNulty, Jones and Mallon among the scores for the visitors.

Devlin was on target for Moortown and credit to them they held off several raids on their goal spearheaded by Meabh Lyons and McNulty.

On the restart Anna Lawn and Niamh Quinn tagged on Moortown points although Dungannon stepped up their challenge with Lyons, McNulty, the impressive Hannah Cavlan and Niamh Moore pointing to open the gap.

Advertisement

A cracking goal from Roisin McErlean in the second half ended any hopes of a Moortown win and the Clarke’s were good value for the win with further scores from Cara Pinkerton and McNulty ensuring a semi-final berth.

Scorers

Dungannon: Aine McNulty 0-8, Roisin Mc Erlean 1-0, Meabh Lyons 0-2, Meabh Mallon, Beth Jones, Cara Pinkerton, Niamh Moore and Hannah Cavlan 0-1 each.

Moortown: Sarah Devlin 0-6, Emma Murphy 0-2, Niamh Quinn and Anna Lawn 0-1 each.