Dungannon save their best to last

DUNGANNON ended their Ulster Senior Cup Group A campaign on a high on Saturday when they produced an emphatic second half performance at The Dub to defeat Queen’s 36-12.

Having suffered an opening day home reverse to Banbridge, followed by a chastening 50-3 thumping at Ballynahinch, Saturday’s effort, particularly after the break, and subsequent win came at the ideal time for the Stevenson Park men and head coach, Jonny Gillespie, with the All-Ireland League campaign starting on September 27th.

On Saturday, a penalty try and a Sam Montgomery touchdown left the sides level at the break, but after the restart, Dungannon raced away with the win as Alex Kennedy, Toby Gribben (2) and Alfie Lewis all scored, while the visitors kept Queen’s out.

“It was a better performance, although first half we were well off it,” Gillespie observed. “Second half was much better. We had a few players back but it was just sloppy and we lacked a wee bit of energy and that gave them the impetus to play and then at half-time we had a fairly honest conversation about it and it picked up in the second half.

“It was one of those chats where we didn’t really have a choice, it was do or die, because we were so disappointed in what was produced. In fairness, you can only judge the boys on their reaction and it was spot on, it was much better.

“It was nice to score a few tries. We held onto the ball quite well, which was good. That will all help after two tough weeks – one really difficult week – so I’m pleased we could come through it.”

Looking ahead, Gillespie admits his side will need to play with the same hunger and desire they showed in th second half against Queen’s every time they cross the whitewash when they enter the AIL 2A fray in a couple of weeks time.

“We have to play every time, every game, every half with a level of desperation because we’re not as big anyone else, we’re not as athletic, so we have to be desperate to do whatever it takes to win and I think, in the first half, that was missing,” he explained.

“We know we’ll have to do that [in 2A] because there will be no easy games. We need to be desperate to compete and that is something we’ll be talking about over the next two weeks. I know the performance is in there, I’ve no doubt about it and I’d be slightly dubious if we were playing awesome rugby at this stage of the season. I’m pleased with the second half today and it’s something to build upon and use as a base going forward.”