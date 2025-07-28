Dungannon’s Flynn set for Pinehurst challenge

DUNGANNON junior golfer Flynn Hassan, aged 11, is set to travel to the USA this week to compete in the prestigious U.S. Kids Golf World Championship in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Each year, this championship welcomes talented young golfers aged 5–12 to the renowned Pinehurst area, home to some of the world’s finest courses. The event features a busy schedule, including a Parade of Nations, practice round, three rounds of championship play, and a Closing Ceremony. Pinehurst Resort itself has hosted numerous major tournaments, including four U.S. Opens and the Ryder Cup.

Flynn has been a regular competitor in the U.S. Kids Golf North of Ireland Tour for several years. Players accumulate points based on their performance in each event, with Level 14 being the threshold for automatic qualification to the World Championship. Flynn’s outstanding

performance last season – winning six out of eight events and finishing runner-up

in another – secured his place at Pinehurst. This year, he has continued his strong form, winning all but one event and finishing second in the other by just a single stroke.

In addition to his success on the U.S. Kids Tour, Flynn has also excelled in the Irish Junior Open, winning the overall award for his age group for the past three years.

Flynn’s father and caddy, Donal, is a skilled golfer himself, playing off a single-figure handicap. He and his wife Lyndsey are thrilled about the upcoming trip to Pinehurst. Though modest about Flynn’s accomplishments, they are understandably proud of him.

“Flynn has always loved golf,” Donal shared. “From swinging plastic clubs as a toddler to joining me at the driving range – he couldn’t wait to get out on the course.”

He describes Flynn as a calm and focused player who rarely gets flustered, a temperament reminiscent of Scottie Scheffler’s composed demeanour at last week’s Open in Royal Portrush. Outside of golf, Flynn enjoys playing soccer and hurling, making for a busy and active household with his two younger brothers also involved in sports.

Despite his impressive record, Flynn remains a quiet and humble young golfer. Having already competed twice in the U.S. Kids Golf European Championship – most recently finishing in an impressive 9th place – he is no stranger to international competition. His experience on the big stage will no doubt serve him well as he prepares to represent Dungannon on the world stage.

“I’m really looking forward to playing at Pinehurst with golfers from around the world,” Flynn said. “I just want to play my best and enjoy the experience.”

Everyone at Dungannon Golf Club sends their best wishes to Flynn as he jets off. We are incredibly proud of all he has achieved so far and hope he plays brilliantly and thoroughly enjoys this fantastic championship.