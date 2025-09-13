Dungannon’s Jones all too aware of Reds strengths

TYRONE SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND

REGULAR Championship battles with Trillick in recent years ensures that there is very little either team doesn’t know about each other at this stage, Dungannon captain Daylaigh Jones believes.

The Reds and the Clarkes have had some thrilling battles of late, probably the most memorable that 2020 ‘Covid’ decider which Dungannon won on penalty kicks. The next chapter comes this Saturday night in the first round at Carrickmore.

Of late it is Trillick who have tended to prevail, the most recent encounter resulting in a ten point thumping in last year’s semi-final. Jones accepts that they were a distant second best on that occasion.

“The last couple of years we have played against Trillick in the semi-final and they have beat us both times. Last year was a bit of a painful experience as they beat us by ten points. They were very good on the night so we know the quality that they have.

“We never got out of the traps and they were very good on the day. They got their match-ups right but we are looking forward to meeting them again. It’s a new year and we will try and go at it again.”

Dungannon rebounded impressively from that resounding loss to capture the Division One title for the first time in the club’s history before Christmas and Jones feels they have carried that fine run of form into this campaign.

“Consistency is the main element. We have a good squad of players there. After we got beaten in the Championship semi-final it would have been easy to down tools and give up for the year but we went on to win the first Senior League in the club’s history. So that was great and gave us something to build on going into this season.”

Dungannon and Trillick met recently in the league at Donnelly Park, with Clarkes hot-shot Paul Donaghy grabbing the headlines by kicking nine two pointers in amassing a personal haul of twenty points. Dalaigh though didn’t read too much into that outcome with a touch of shadow boxing going on.

“Both teams were probably holding back men that night. We know each other inside out. We have played each other I reckon four times now in the Championship in the past six years. We know what is coming. They are an exceptional team, sure just look at their county representation. It won’t be easy but we will give it a go.”