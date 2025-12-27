Duo make mark in Malaga

TWO of Strabane Triathlon Club’s finest, Jacob McElwee and Gary Bogle, jetted off to the sun-soaked streets of Málaga, Spain on December 14th to take on the Generali Málaga Marathon — and both delivered outstanding performances under excellent conditions.

The marathon is known for its fast, flat course, winding through Málaga’s historic centre and along the scenic Mediterranean coastline. The route starts and finishes at Paseo del Parque next to City Hall, with cheering crowds and strong local support creating a lively and memorable race atmosphere.

Conditions on race day were generally comfortable and cool, with light breezes and the possibility of brief showers, though overall it remained well within what most runners relish for fast times.

The atmosphere along the course was vibrant, with enthusiastic spectators lining the streets, the buzz of thousands of fellow runners from around the world, and a festive vibe that blended sport with the sights and sounds of coastal Spain. The international field and supportive crowd helped drive many runners to achieve strong results.

Jacob delivered an outstanding run, crossing the line in 2:54:34, well under the 3-hour mark, a new personal best. His performance demonstrated strong pacing and resilience across the predominantly flat course, taking full advantage of the favourable conditions to race aggressively and confidently.

Gary also put in a terrific effort, finishing in 3:27:29, another club member lowering his marathon time and securing a substantial personal best. Gary’s determination and grit were evident throughout, and the supportive Malaga crowd provided an extra boost as he powered on toward the finish.

Finally, Strabane Triathlon Club would like to pay a special thanks to everyone who has contributed to the club’s remarkable success of the last twelve months, including our dedicated coaches whose constant enthusiasm and commitment has been hugely appreciated by the members of Strabane Triathlon Club, to Triathlon Ireland, Derry City & Strabane District Council, Sport Ireland and Sport NI for their continued support, The Banks Restaurant for their generous donation, and to our sponsors Conway Plumbing, Miller Wholesale Ltd., AGL Chartered Accountants, Frylite Solutions Parkland 33 CAS Construction and AP Recovery who have assisted us financially throughout the year ensuring that the club continues to thrive.