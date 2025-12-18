Duo overwhelmed by generous response to Ironman fundraiser

IRONMAN extraordinaire Shane McGale said he and Damian O’Hagan were overwhelmed by the support and encouragement they received when completing their fundraiser for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland at Omagh Leisure Complex on Friday.

The Omagh Tri Club double act swam 3.8kms in the pool, cycled 180kms on two turbo trainers in reception before finishing off by running a full marathon around the track.

While admitting it was one of the most daunting challenges he has ever done, Shane said it had been made all worthwhile by the generous response of people of Omagh and beyond.

So far the pair have raised approximately £12, 000 with donations still flooding in.

“The support we got from people in the leisure centre was phenomenal, right down to young children putting their pocket money into the bucket. It would lift your heart,” said Shane.

“The Air Ambulance man said to me and Damian, ‘fair play to you two lads you have probably saved two lives today’!

“But it wasn’t us, it was the people who put their hand in their pocket who saved lives. We just did our bit to publicise it and I would really like to thank the people of Omagh who have come out in such strength.

“It just shows you the kind of town that Omagh is, they are great people, great people. We have been so well supported it’s been unreal – and we had a bit of banter along the way to give us a bit of heart as well.

“We have raised about £12,000 but Air Ambulance are happy for us to leave things open for donations for another couple of weeks.

“There are still people donating and tickets can be got of me here in the shop (McGale Furniture and Flooring).

“There are loads of prizes including £500 top prize and much much more donated by local businesses, you’re not just donating £10. We’ll probably do the draw in mid January.”

As for the formidable challenge itself, the veteran ironman admitted it had been something of a struggle.

“It was probably harder because people were constantly ringing me on the phone and that made me even slower than usual,” he continued.

“It was hard, the swim was easy enough but being on a turbo trainer for more than three hours is a nightmare!”

Thankfully the experience hasn’t put Shane off and he’s not planning on hanging up his cycling or running shoes any time soon.

In fact, as long as he’s fit, the serial ironman competitor has vowed to continue well into his old age.

“I’m not going to stop doing ironman, I’m going to keep going,” he added.

“There are a few young boys in the club trying to catch me but they would need to get out of bed a wee bit earlier!”