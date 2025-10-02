Dutch delight for Cookstown’s McCord

COOKSTOWN’S Jordan McCord announced his arrival in the ROKiT OFF BMW F 900 R Cup when the Bennett’s British Superbike Championship rolled into Assen.

The talented racer, who had stepped away from the sport for some time before returning to action in the Ulster Superbike Championship at the start of this season, showed he had lost no pace due to that absence when he ripped through the pack to secure two points scoring finishes in Holland.

He finished ninth in race one after qualifying 17th and then took third in race two after starting 11th and he was delighted to not achieve only his second ever podium result.

“It’s my second podium ever in the years I’ve been at it!,” he beamed. “I got one in the KTM Cup and that was about it back in 2019 or 18 or 19, it’s that long ago I’d forgotten all about it!

“It’s long overdue and hopefully we can have more of the same at Brands Hatch.”

The 23-year-old joined the LDC BMW by FPF Racing team for the final three rounds of the series when an opportunity that he had previously turned down reappeared.

“I got in to do the last three events of the year,” he explained. “I was actually asked to do it at the start of the year but I said no. Then they had a different person riding the bike but he pulled out so they asked me again and I said I’d go for it.

“I had a Fireblade at home and I thought I’d just stick with the one [at the start of the season] but I’ve loved it [since making his debut at Cadwell Park].”

So pleased has McCord been with his performances at Cadwell and particularly in race two at Assen that he has already committed to the 2026 season in the series and he’s set a high bar to reach.

“I’d be at least looking at the top five next year,” he said. “[Race two at Assen] was a real wet race and then drying, weird conditions. I started 11th on the grid and by the end of lap one I was sixth.

“I set the fastest lap of the race for seven laps and I actually got up to second before we met the back markers and I got hammered, dropped back to third.

“I caught second again but with one lap to go I had a gap over fourth and decided to settle for third.”

Meanwhile, the three other Tyrone competitors in Holland didn’t fare so well with British Supersport Championship racer, Adam Brown earning a DNF and a 25th placed finish, while in the R&G Talent Cup there was frustration for Jack Burrows and Lewis Mullen.

Carland youngster Burrows’ weekend started brightly with a fifth placed finish in race one, which left him third on the grid ahead of race two. Unfortunately, he crashed out of the lead on lap five, tucking the front in tricky conditions.

And Newmills teen, Mullen suffered a painful high side in qualifying which left him in pain during race one, during which he finished 14th before a lack of grip left him struggling in race two when he finished 17th