Earlier fright will ward off any Trillick complacency – McGinnity

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

TRILLICK may be strong favourites to land a fourth Tyrone Senior title in a decade this Sunday but joint manager Peter McGinnity warns that they must drown out any outside noise in the pursuit of that objective.

The Fermanagh legend, alongside Richard Thornton, have done a tremendous job steering the side this season following the tragic passing of Jody Gormley prior to last Christmas and the team remain very much still on course to do a domestic League and Championship double.

The O’Neill Cup of course is the big one and the Reds are the bookies tip to account for Loughmacrory this weekend to maintain their superb levels of consistency in Tyrone knockout football, since coming in from the cold with that breakthrough triumph in 2015.

McGinnity warns though that the huge fright the side were given by rank outsiders Pomeroy in the quarter-final should help to ensure they are mentally tuned in for Sunday’s challenge, whatever the perception of others outside the camp about their short odds on taking another title.

“ We were a bit annoyed after it because we felt we hadn’t given them the respect they deserved which isn’t like us. But it is something that can seep into a team, it’s not a declaration but it is something that can take hold.

“ So we were glad to get out of the match to tell you the truth. They hit the crossbar in injury time that night. If that shot was any lower we would have been put out of the competition for good.

“ So we were delighted to get another opportunity against Errigal (semi) and we were determined that we weren’t going to be found wanting.

“Now that didn’t mean we were going to win but it wasn’t going to be for the want of trying. Complacency definitely won’t be an issue for the final.”

Trillick have enjoyed an extra week’s preparation for the decider, unlike Loughmacrory who were embroiled in two gruelling semi-finals clashes with neighbours Carrickmore before taking the spoils after a replay. Peter McGinnity doesn’t really feel the Reds now enjoyed the advantage in that respect.

“ Loughmacrory have had the extra game and it will only be with hindsight whether that works in their favour or not. It will probably depend on injuries and that sort of thing.

“ I was glad their first meeting ended in a draw but only because it meant we had no distraction going into our match with Errigal as to who the final opponents would be. Our sole focus was on the semi-final and we were able to get on with what we needed to do.”

Reflecting on their two point success against the reigning Tyrone and Ulster champions Errigal last day out, McGinnity was pleased with his the side reacted to key moments of adversity when the momentum appeared to be turning the other way.

“ I must say it was a competitive game. We had a couple of near misses, a ball we hit the post with James Garrity’s chance, and then the black card (Michael Gallagher). But I thought during the last ten minutes we were really very good.

“ We dispossessed them a couple of times and worked very hard to turn them over and got our scores as well. It was going to be that sort of game where it was won or lost on the strength of a couple of incidents. But fair play to the Trillick boys, they hung in there and did all that was asked of them.”