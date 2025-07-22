Edendork edge out Carmen

Carrickmore 2-12 Edendork 1-18

TWO periods of genuine quality at the start and close in a tight Division One contest ensured maximum points for Edendork at Pairc Colmcille on Saturday against Carrickmore who had led by six points with a quarter left.

The hosts hit the ground running to open up a five-point lead after just ten minutes. Carmen responded to lead by two at the break and while they took control they failed to rack up enough meaningful scores.

Edendork had one meaningful attack in the ten opening minutes of the second half but an angled two pointer from Niall Morgan threw them a lifeline and boy did they grab it with both hands as the Carmen challenge stuttered.

There were some superb showings from both teams. Seamus Sweeney was excellent keeping Darren McCurry under control for a big part of the contest. Ben Cullen was tireless for the visitors as both midfield units provided the big crowd with some superb fielding, Morgan included.

Tiernan Loughran, Lorcan McGarrity, Conor Mallon and eventually McCurry exchanged great scores over the hour.

Conan McElduff landed an early Carrickmore point but swift movement and possession had the visitors quickly in control.

Declan Cullen equalised on three minutes, Morgan was on hand to put Conor Mallon through two minutes later and he in turn set up Fiachra Neillis for a simple goal. Conn Kilpatrick and Luke Ferguson took a grip at centre field as Mallon tagged on 0-3 sandwiched between Ciaran Cuddy’s home point.

Lorcan McGarrity stabilised the Carrickmore cause with a two point free and they were within a point as a sweeping move up the park was rewarded with a Loughran two pointer.

The deficit was turned into a 17th minute lead when Loughran was on hand to steer home a goal. The initial shot from Rory Donnelly was pushed clear by Dara Mallon again a second bite was cleared only for Loughran to be on hand.

This was a re-energised Carrickmore, Lorcan McBride exercised his authority at midfield with McElduff as they attacked with purpose, a complete change.

McCurry finally shook off Sweeney for his first point and when Stephen Corr’s shot was turned away for a 45 who else only Morgan landed the point.

McGarrity had the last say of the half when he converted a free from the left to leave two between the teams at the short whistle.

An early Loughran free was quickly followed by a Donnelly goal, McCrory the provider from the left, and while they failed to move the scoreboard, Carrickmore completely nullified the Malachys bossing the play.

A yellow card for Morgan and a half chance from Mallon was all they had to offer the contest in ten minutes as Carmen threatened to dominate, yet this was far from over.

A couple of wides followed from Edendork who were back in the tie as McCurry tagged on a free and a point from play that was separated by Morgan’s two pointer.

Remarkably in a three minute spell Edendork had levelled and taken the lead with a brace from McCurry and a well worked score from the impressive Ben Cullen.

McCurry and Mallon opening the gaps at the back as a well disciplined Carmen defence were at sea and struggled with the kick outs.

The teams traded points with the sides level on a further three occasions. As Carrickmore refocused McGarrity hit a brace and Loughran was on target from a McGarrity pass with Mallon tagging on a further brace to leave it all square for a fifth time.

Heading into injury time though it was Edendork who took control. Fullback Corey Bell teed up Mallon for a point as Declan Cullen and Stephen Corr added late points with a returning Neil Kilpatrick and Cullen closing out several frantic Carrickmore sorties.

Scorers

Carrickmore: Tiernan Loughran 1-4 (1t/p) Lorcan Mc Garrity 0-5 (1t/p), Rory Donnelly 1-0, Ciaran Cuddy 0-2, Conan Mc Elduff 0-1,

Edendork: Conor Mallon 0-6, Darren Mc Curry 0-5, Fiachra Neillis 1-0, Niall Morgan 0-3 (1t/p), Declan Cullen 0-2, Ben Cullen 0-1, Stephen Corr 0-1.

Teams

Carrickmore: Declan Grimes, Seamus Sweeney, Brian Conway, Oran Mc Kee, Rory Loughran, Cormac Munroe, Caolan Daly Lorcan Mc Bride, Conan Mc Elduff, Matthew Mc Nally, Rory Donnelly, Colly Mc Crory, Tiernan Loughran, Ciaran Cuddy, Lorcan Mc Garrity. Subs: Aidan Woods For Mc Kee.

Edendork: Dara Mallon, Eoin Mc Glinchey, Correy Bell, Neil Kilpatrick, Ben Cullen, Niall Morgan, Jake Ferguson, Conn Kilpatrick, Luke Ferguson, Fiachra Neilis, Conor Mallon, Declan Cullen, Darren Mc Curry, Thomas Mallon, Stephen Corr: Subs: n/a

Referee: Shane Meenan (Glenelly)