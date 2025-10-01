Edendork edge out Derg boys in Under-16 League Final

UNDER-16 GRADE THREE LEAGUE FINAL

Edendork 1-12 Castlederg 1-11

EDENDORK are Under-16 Grade Three league champions after a blistering finish at St.Mary’s Park in Beragh on Saturday saw them come from behind to pip a gallant Castlederg side.

The sides were level at the interval and when the St.Eugene’s moved five clear with less than ten minutes left to play it looked as if they had one hand on the trophy.

Edendork though stuck to the task in hand with the free taking of their Captain Logan O’Connor getting them back into contention before the same player landed an outstanding score from a placed ball from outside the arc to win the day for the St.Malachys.

Conan Donaghy and Oisin Harvey gave Castlederg an early two point lead but they were pegged back in style in the 11th minute when Aidan McCullough smashed the ball to the net via the underside of the crossbar.

Eamon Jordan then added a point for the winners but two frees from Donaghy coupled with a point from wing half back Aodhan Gallagher saw the lead change hand before O’Connor levelled matters.

A “45” from the boot of O’Connor edged Edendork back in front but it was Castlederg who had the final say of the half from a Lorcan McHugh free to leave it 0-6 to 1-3.

Charlie Coney and Donaghy traded early second half points as did O’Connor and Caiden Harold before another effort from man of the match O’Connor gave Edendork a slender lead.

It was at this stage that Castlederg enjoyed a purple patch as a 47th minute Ashton Hoynes goal was followed by a point from the same player before Nathan Glackin and Harold tagged on further scores as they hit 1-3 without reply.

It looked like being a decisive spell in the game but Edendork weren’t finish yet. Finn O’Connor converted a free with Logan knocking over another three scores from placed balls to trim the deficit to the minimum with time running out. Two minutes into injury time O’Connor won the day for his side with a great two pointer off the deck to break Castlederg hearts.

Teams & Scorers

Edendork: P Harvey, S McMullan, J Quinn, D McGeary, T McGuckin, M Campbell, C Coney (0-1), E McGeary, L O’Connor (0-9, 4F, 1 x 2ptF, 1 x “45”), A McCullough (1-0), A Devlin, L Jordan, F O’Connor (0-1, F), A McCaul, E Jordan (0-1). Subs: G Sherry, C Yates, K Paulista, D McCaul, C Currie, J Hughes, O Kane, RJ McCann, O Girvan

Castlederg: E Friel, J Gallagher, J McCrabbe, C Meehan, A Gallagher (0-1), O Harvey (0-1), D McCrory, B Carlin, D Perez Lar, L McHugh (0-1, F), C Donaghy (0-4, 3F), C Devine, K McMenamin, C Harold (0-2), A Hoynes (1-1). Subs: N Glackin (0-1), B Devlin, R Coyle, O Collins, Conan Kennan, Caidan Keenan

Referee: Martin McNally (Pomeroy)