Eglish clinch Ulster Intermediate title with stylish display

EGLISH turned on the style at Páirc Cormaic on Tuesday night to lift the Ulster Intermediate Club League title following a convincing victory over Keady in the decider.

It was a game that the St.Patricks were always in control of and they were well on their way to victory by half-time having established a seven point advantage.

Two goals followed in the second half to underline their dominance with the Armagh men grabbing a late consolation major. Eglish were very strong and disciplined in defence, they worked hard in midfield while up front they took the opportunities that came their way with Luke Donnelly in sparkling form finishing with eleven points to his name.

Turlough Muldoon had an early goal chance for Eglish before Donnelly opened the scoring with a two pointer from outside the arc. Emmet McKenna then tagged on a point before he was denied a goal when Keady defender Jack Molloy cleared his first time shot off the line.

Donnelly added another point before Keady opened their account in the 19th minute with a two pointer from full forward Ciaran Donnelly.

A James King point though was all that the visitors could add in the remainder of the half as Eglish assumed control. Donnelly and Muldoon hit a brace each with centre half back Jack Muldoon landing a quality score to leave the hosts in a good position at the break leading 0-10 to 0-3.

There was no let up from Eglish on the restart as Donnelly pointed from play before adding a two pointer from a free and in the 40th minute Turlough Muldoon sent a rocket to the top right hand corner of the net to moreorless end the game as a contest. Donnelly and James O’Hara exchanged points from frees before Keady lost Jack Molloy to a straight red card.

Donnelly sent over another brace of points before the Armagh side grabbed a consolation goal through substitute Barry Molloy. It was Eglish though who finished the game strongly with a point from defender Ciaran Donnelly before substitute Enda O’Donnell raised a green flag late on when he finished to the net from close range.

Scorers

Eglish: Luke Donnelly 0-11 (3F, 1 x 2 pt, 1 x 2 ptF), Turlough Muldoon 1-2, Enda O’Donnell 1-0, Jack Muldoon 0-1, Ryan Donnelly 0-1, Ciaran Donnelly 0-1, Emmet McKenna 0-1

Keady: James O’Hara 0-3 (2F), Barry Molloy 1-0, Ciaran Donnelly 0-2 (1 x 2pt), Johnny Nugent 0-1, James King 0-1

Referee: Chris Brady, Monaghan